How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the first quarter of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's best scorers face off when DeMar DeRozan (third, 28.1 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (38-21) host Trae Young (fourth, 27.8) and the Atlanta Hawks (28-30) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Hawks

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Hawks

  • The Bulls put up just 0.8 more points per game (112.6) than the Hawks allow (111.8).
  • When Chicago totals more than 111.8 points, it is 25-6.
  • Atlanta is 22-11 when giving up fewer than 112.6 points.
  • The Hawks score an average of 112.2 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 110.4 the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 110.4 points, Atlanta is 22-13.
  • Chicago is 25-6 when it gives up fewer than 112.2 points.
  • The Bulls are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • In games Chicago shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 26-8 overall.
  • The Hawks' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
  • Atlanta is 19-7 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The Bulls leader in points and assists is DeRozan, who scores 28.1 points per game to go with 5.1 assists.
  • Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, pulling down 11.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.2 points a contest.
  • Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Chicago leader in both steals and blocks is Vucevic, who averages 1.0 steal and 1.2 rejections per game.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • Young collects 27.8 points and tacks on 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.7 points and adds 1.4 assists per game.
  • Young is consistent from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Atlanta's leader in steals is Young (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.4 per game).

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Hornets

W 121-109

Away

2/11/2022

Timberwolves

W 134-122

Home

2/12/2022

Thunder

W 106-101

Home

2/14/2022

Spurs

W 120-109

Home

2/16/2022

Kings

W 125-118

Home

2/24/2022

Hawks

-

Home

2/26/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

2/28/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/3/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/4/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/7/2022

76ers

-

Away

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Pacers

W 133-112

Home

2/11/2022

Spurs

L 136-121

Home

2/13/2022

Celtics

L 105-95

Away

2/15/2022

Cavaliers

W 124-116

Home

2/16/2022

Magic

W 130-109

Away

2/24/2022

Bulls

-

Away

2/26/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/1/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/3/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/4/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/7/2022

Pistons

-

Away

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
