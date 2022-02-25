Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the first quarter of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's best scorers face off when DeMar DeRozan (third, 28.1 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (38-21) host Trae Young (fourth, 27.8) and the Atlanta Hawks (28-30) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Hawks

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Hawks

The Bulls put up just 0.8 more points per game (112.6) than the Hawks allow (111.8).

When Chicago totals more than 111.8 points, it is 25-6.

Atlanta is 22-11 when giving up fewer than 112.6 points.

The Hawks score an average of 112.2 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 110.4 the Bulls allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.4 points, Atlanta is 22-13.

Chicago is 25-6 when it gives up fewer than 112.2 points.

The Bulls are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Chicago shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 26-8 overall.

The Hawks' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

Atlanta is 19-7 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls leader in points and assists is DeRozan, who scores 28.1 points per game to go with 5.1 assists.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, pulling down 11.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.2 points a contest.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Chicago leader in both steals and blocks is Vucevic, who averages 1.0 steal and 1.2 rejections per game.

Hawks Players to Watch

Young collects 27.8 points and tacks on 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards in those statistics.

Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.7 points and adds 1.4 assists per game.

Young is consistent from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 3.0 made threes per game.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Young (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.4 per game).

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 Hornets W 121-109 Away 2/11/2022 Timberwolves W 134-122 Home 2/12/2022 Thunder W 106-101 Home 2/14/2022 Spurs W 120-109 Home 2/16/2022 Kings W 125-118 Home 2/24/2022 Hawks - Home 2/26/2022 Grizzlies - Home 2/28/2022 Heat - Away 3/3/2022 Hawks - Away 3/4/2022 Bucks - Home 3/7/2022 76ers - Away

Hawks Upcoming Schedule