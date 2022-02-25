How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the league's best scorers face off when DeMar DeRozan (third, 28.1 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (38-21) host Trae Young (fourth, 27.8) and the Atlanta Hawks (28-30) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Hawks
- The Bulls put up just 0.8 more points per game (112.6) than the Hawks allow (111.8).
- When Chicago totals more than 111.8 points, it is 25-6.
- Atlanta is 22-11 when giving up fewer than 112.6 points.
- The Hawks score an average of 112.2 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 110.4 the Bulls allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.4 points, Atlanta is 22-13.
- Chicago is 25-6 when it gives up fewer than 112.2 points.
- The Bulls are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- In games Chicago shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 26-8 overall.
- The Hawks' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- Atlanta is 19-7 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls leader in points and assists is DeRozan, who scores 28.1 points per game to go with 5.1 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, pulling down 11.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.2 points a contest.
- Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Chicago leader in both steals and blocks is Vucevic, who averages 1.0 steal and 1.2 rejections per game.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young collects 27.8 points and tacks on 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.7 points and adds 1.4 assists per game.
- Young is consistent from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Young (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.4 per game).
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Hornets
W 121-109
Away
2/11/2022
Timberwolves
W 134-122
Home
2/12/2022
Thunder
W 106-101
Home
2/14/2022
Spurs
W 120-109
Home
2/16/2022
Kings
W 125-118
Home
2/24/2022
Hawks
-
Home
2/26/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
2/28/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/3/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/4/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/7/2022
76ers
-
Away
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Pacers
W 133-112
Home
2/11/2022
Spurs
L 136-121
Home
2/13/2022
Celtics
L 105-95
Away
2/15/2022
Cavaliers
W 124-116
Home
2/16/2022
Magic
W 130-109
Away
2/24/2022
Bulls
-
Away
2/26/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/1/2022
Celtics
-
Away
3/3/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/4/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/7/2022
Pistons
-
Away