Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (39-23) will look to DeMar DeRozan (fourth in NBA, 28.2 points per game) when they try to beat Trae Young (seventh in league, 27.3) and the Atlanta Hawks (29-31) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Hawks

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Bulls

  • The Hawks put up 112.4 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 110.5 the Bulls give up.
  • Atlanta is 23-13 when scoring more than 110.5 points.
  • When Chicago gives up fewer than 112.4 points, it is 26-7.
  • The Bulls' 112.4 points per game are just 0.8 more points than the 111.6 the Hawks give up.
  • Chicago has put together a 26-6 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.
  • Atlanta has a 23-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.4 points.
  • The Hawks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.
  • The Hawks average 9.9 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Bulls by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
  • The Hawks are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 29th.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Young, who scores 27.3 points per game to go with 9.2 assists.
  • Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.9 boards in each contest while scoring 10.5 points per game.
  • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
  • Young and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Young leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeRozan racks up 28.2 points and adds 5.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Nikola Vucevic grabs 11.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.9 points per game and adds 3.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.
  • Zach LaVine is reliable from three-point range and leads the Bulls with 2.8 made threes per game.
  • Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) lead Chicago on defense.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
