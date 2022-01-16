Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Jan 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots a layup with Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) and Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) looking on during the second half at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (27-13) are up against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (21-22) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at TD Garden. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Celtics

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -6.5 214 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bulls

The 107.6 points per game the Celtics average are the same as the Bulls give up.

Boston is 12-6 when scoring more than 108.6 points.

Chicago has a 15-3 record when allowing fewer than 107.6 points.

The Bulls' 111.1 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 105.9 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.9 points, Chicago is 23-3.

Boston's record is 18-12 when it allows fewer than 111.1 points.

The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at ninth.

The Celtics pull down an average of 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Bulls by 1.7 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 26th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Tatum, who averages 25.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.1 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch