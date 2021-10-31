Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 28, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) shoots the ball over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics (2-4) go up against the Chicago Bulls (5-1) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Celtics

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bulls

    • The Celtics score 113.8 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 98.8 the Bulls give up.
    • When Boston scores more than 98.8 points, it is 2-3.
    • Chicago is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 113.8 points.
    • The Bulls score an average of 106.7 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 118.3 the Celtics allow.
    • The Celtics are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 29th.
    • The Celtics average 10 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Bulls by 3.0 rebounds per contest.
    • The Celtics are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 30th.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • The Celtics leader in points and rebounds is Jayson Tatum, who scores 26.7 points and grabs 9.2 boards per game.
    • Boston's best passer is Dennis Schroder, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 14.2 PPG scoring average.
    • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
    • Marcus Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.6 steals per game, while Robert Williams III leads them in blocks with 3.2 per contest.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • Zach LaVine scores 25.5 points and adds 4.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Nikola Vucevic grabs 11.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.8 points per game and adds 3.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.
    • LaVine is reliable from distance and leads the Bulls with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso (2.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Lonzo Ball (1.3 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

