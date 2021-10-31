Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Oct 28, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) shoots the ball over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (2-4) go up against the Chicago Bulls (5-1) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Celtics

Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021

7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Bulls

The Celtics score 113.8 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 98.8 the Bulls give up.

When Boston scores more than 98.8 points, it is 2-3.

Chicago is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 113.8 points.

The Bulls score an average of 106.7 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 118.3 the Celtics allow.

The Celtics are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 29th.

The Celtics average 10 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Bulls by 3.0 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 30th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The Celtics leader in points and rebounds is Jayson Tatum, who scores 26.7 points and grabs 9.2 boards per game.

Boston's best passer is Dennis Schroder, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 14.2 PPG scoring average.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Marcus Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 2.6 steals per game, while Robert Williams III leads them in blocks with 3.2 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch