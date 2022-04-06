Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 5, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) handles the ball defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (49-30) will look to Jayson Tatum (eighth in NBA, 27.0 points per game) when they attempt to overcome DeMar DeRozan (sixth in league, 27.6) and the Chicago Bulls (45-33) on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at United Center. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Celtics

  • The 111.7 points per game the Bulls put up are 7.4 more points than the Celtics give up (104.3).
  • When Chicago totals more than 104.3 points, it is 39-18.
  • When Boston gives up fewer than 111.7 points, it is 41-17.
  • The Celtics score just 0.2 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (111.4).
  • Boston is 30-6 when it scores more than 111.4 points.
  • Chicago has a 30-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.
  • The Bulls make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • In games Chicago shoots higher than 43.4% from the field, it is 38-18 overall.
  • The Celtics' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bulls have allowed to their opponents.
  • Boston has put together a 29-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 27.6 points and distributing 4.9 assists.
  • Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, grabbing 11.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.8 points a contest.
  • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
  • Vucevic is a standout on the defensive end for Chicago, leading the team in steals with 1.0 per game and blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Tatum sits at the top of the Celtics scoring leaderboard with 27.0 points per game. He also grabs 8.0 rebounds and racks up 4.4 assists per game.
  • The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Robert Williams III with 9.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.0 points and 2.0 assists per game) and Marcus Smart with 5.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
  • Tatum is dependable from distance and leads the Celtics with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Boston's leader in steals is Smart with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 2.2 per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/28/2022

Knicks

L 109-104

Away

3/29/2022

Wizards

W 107-94

Away

3/31/2022

Clippers

W 135-130

Home

4/2/2022

Heat

L 127-109

Home

4/5/2022

Bucks

L 127-106

Home

4/6/2022

Celtics

-

Home

4/8/2022

Hornets

-

Home

4/10/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/27/2022

Timberwolves

W 134-112

Home

3/28/2022

Raptors

L 115-112

Away

3/30/2022

Heat

L 106-98

Home

4/1/2022

Pacers

W 128-123

Home

4/3/2022

Wizards

W 144-102

Home

4/6/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/7/2022

Bucks

-

Away

4/10/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

