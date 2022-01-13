Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (27-11) host the Brooklyn Nets (25-14) in a showdown of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference at United Center on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Nets

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Nets

  • The Bulls average 111.5 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 108.6 the Nets give up.
  • Chicago has a 21-1 record when putting up more than 108.6 points.
  • When Brooklyn allows fewer than 111.5 points, it is 18-5.
  • The Nets put up an average of 110.9 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 107.0 the Bulls allow.
  • When it scores more than 107.0 points, Brooklyn is 21-3.
  • Chicago is 18-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.9 points.
  • The Bulls are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Nets allow to opponents.
  • In games Chicago shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 20-5 overall.
  • The Nets' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Bulls have given up to their opponents (45.4%).
  • This season, Brooklyn has a 21-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.4% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.2 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
  • Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.
  • Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Chicago steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • James Harden leads the Nets in both rebounds and assists with 8.1 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game.
  • Kevin Durant counts for 29.8 points per game, making him the top scorer on Brooklyn's team.
  • Patty Mills is the top scorer from distance for the Nets, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge (1.1 per game).

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Wizards

W 120-119

Away

1/3/2022

Magic

W 102-98

Home

1/7/2022

Wizards

W 130-122

Home

1/9/2022

Mavericks

L 113-99

Away

1/11/2022

Pistons

W 133-87

Home

1/12/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/14/2022

Warriors

-

Home

1/15/2022

Celtics

-

Away

1/17/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

1/19/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Bucks

-

Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

Grizzlies

L 118-104

Home

1/5/2022

Pacers

W 129-121

Away

1/7/2022

Bucks

L 121-109

Home

1/9/2022

Spurs

W 121-119

Home

1/10/2022

Trail Blazers

L 114-108

Away

1/12/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/13/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/15/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

1/17/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

1/19/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/21/2022

Spurs

-

Away

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

