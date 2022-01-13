Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (27-11) host the Brooklyn Nets (25-14) in a showdown of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference at United Center on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Nets

The Bulls average 111.5 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 108.6 the Nets give up.

Chicago has a 21-1 record when putting up more than 108.6 points.

When Brooklyn allows fewer than 111.5 points, it is 18-5.

The Nets put up an average of 110.9 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 107.0 the Bulls allow.

When it scores more than 107.0 points, Brooklyn is 21-3.

Chicago is 18-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.9 points.

The Bulls are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Nets allow to opponents.

In games Chicago shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 20-5 overall.

The Nets' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Bulls have given up to their opponents (45.4%).

This season, Brooklyn has a 21-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.4% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.2 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.

Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Chicago steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

James Harden leads the Nets in both rebounds and assists with 8.1 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game.

Kevin Durant counts for 29.8 points per game, making him the top scorer on Brooklyn's team.

Patty Mills is the top scorer from distance for the Nets, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge (1.1 per game).

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/1/2022 Wizards W 120-119 Away 1/3/2022 Magic W 102-98 Home 1/7/2022 Wizards W 130-122 Home 1/9/2022 Mavericks L 113-99 Away 1/11/2022 Pistons W 133-87 Home 1/12/2022 Nets - Home 1/14/2022 Warriors - Home 1/15/2022 Celtics - Away 1/17/2022 Grizzlies - Away 1/19/2022 Cavaliers - Home 1/21/2022 Bucks - Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule