Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (27-11) host the Brooklyn Nets (25-14) in a showdown of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference at United Center on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Nets
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: United Center
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Nets
- The Bulls average 111.5 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 108.6 the Nets give up.
- Chicago has a 21-1 record when putting up more than 108.6 points.
- When Brooklyn allows fewer than 111.5 points, it is 18-5.
- The Nets put up an average of 110.9 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 107.0 the Bulls allow.
- When it scores more than 107.0 points, Brooklyn is 21-3.
- Chicago is 18-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Bulls are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Nets allow to opponents.
- In games Chicago shoots better than 43.3% from the field, it is 20-5 overall.
- The Nets' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Bulls have given up to their opponents (45.4%).
- This season, Brooklyn has a 21-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.4% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.2 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.
- Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Chicago steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- James Harden leads the Nets in both rebounds and assists with 8.1 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game.
- Kevin Durant counts for 29.8 points per game, making him the top scorer on Brooklyn's team.
- Patty Mills is the top scorer from distance for the Nets, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge (1.1 per game).
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Wizards
W 120-119
Away
1/3/2022
Magic
W 102-98
Home
1/7/2022
Wizards
W 130-122
Home
1/9/2022
Mavericks
L 113-99
Away
1/11/2022
Pistons
W 133-87
Home
1/12/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/14/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/15/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/17/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/19/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/21/2022
Bucks
-
Away
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/3/2022
Grizzlies
L 118-104
Home
1/5/2022
Pacers
W 129-121
Away
1/7/2022
Bucks
L 121-109
Home
1/9/2022
Spurs
W 121-119
Home
1/10/2022
Trail Blazers
L 114-108
Away
1/12/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/13/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/15/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/17/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/19/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/21/2022
Spurs
-
Away