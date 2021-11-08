Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Nov 7, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (7-3) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Chicago Bulls (6-3) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Nets

Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021

Monday, November 8, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Nets

The Bulls record 107.9 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 103.3 the Nets allow.

Chicago has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 103.3 points.

When Brooklyn allows fewer than 107.9 points, it is 5-1.

The Nets score an average of 106.1 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 102.7 the Bulls allow.

Brooklyn has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 102.7 points.

Chicago is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.1 points.

This season, the Bulls have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Nets' opponents have made.

Chicago is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Nets are shooting 46.8% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 44.8% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Brooklyn has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.8 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, averaging 4.6 assists in each contest.

Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Ball leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averages 28.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Nets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

James Harden's assist statline paces Brooklyn; he racks up 8.9 assists per game.

Harden averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.

Brooklyn's leader in steals is Bruce Brown with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge with 1.1 per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/28/2021 Knicks L 104-103 Home 10/30/2021 Jazz W 107-99 Home 11/1/2021 Celtics W 128-114 Away 11/3/2021 76ers L 103-98 Away 11/6/2021 76ers L 114-105 Home 11/8/2021 Nets - Home 11/10/2021 Mavericks - Home 11/12/2021 Warriors - Away 11/14/2021 Clippers - Away 11/15/2021 Lakers - Away 11/17/2021 Trail Blazers - Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule