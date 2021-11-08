Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 7, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (7-3) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Chicago Bulls (6-3) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Nets

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Nets

    • The Bulls record 107.9 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 103.3 the Nets allow.
    • Chicago has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 103.3 points.
    • When Brooklyn allows fewer than 107.9 points, it is 5-1.
    • The Nets score an average of 106.1 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 102.7 the Bulls allow.
    • Brooklyn has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 102.7 points.
    • Chicago is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.1 points.
    • This season, the Bulls have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Nets' opponents have made.
    • Chicago is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
    • The Nets are shooting 46.8% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 44.8% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Brooklyn has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
    • Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.8 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, averaging 4.6 assists in each contest.
    • Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Ball leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • Kevin Durant averages 28.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Nets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • James Harden's assist statline paces Brooklyn; he racks up 8.9 assists per game.
    • Harden averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
    • Brooklyn's leader in steals is Bruce Brown with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge with 1.1 per game.

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/28/2021

    Knicks

    L 104-103

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Jazz

    W 107-99

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Celtics

    W 128-114

    Away

    11/3/2021

    76ers

    L 103-98

    Away

    11/6/2021

    76ers

    L 114-105

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/29/2021

    Pacers

    W 105-98

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Pistons

    W 117-91

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Hawks

    W 117-108

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Pistons

    W 96-90

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Raptors

    W 116-103

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    8
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

