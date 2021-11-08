Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (7-3) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Chicago Bulls (6-3) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Nets
- Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Nets
- The Bulls record 107.9 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 103.3 the Nets allow.
- Chicago has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 103.3 points.
- When Brooklyn allows fewer than 107.9 points, it is 5-1.
- The Nets score an average of 106.1 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 102.7 the Bulls allow.
- Brooklyn has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 102.7 points.
- Chicago is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.1 points.
- This season, the Bulls have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Nets' opponents have made.
- Chicago is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Nets are shooting 46.8% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 44.8% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Brooklyn has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.8 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, averaging 4.6 assists in each contest.
- Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Ball leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant averages 28.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Nets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- James Harden's assist statline paces Brooklyn; he racks up 8.9 assists per game.
- Harden averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals is Bruce Brown with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge with 1.1 per game.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/28/2021
Knicks
L 104-103
Home
10/30/2021
Jazz
W 107-99
Home
11/1/2021
Celtics
W 128-114
Away
11/3/2021
76ers
L 103-98
Away
11/6/2021
76ers
L 114-105
Home
11/8/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/10/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
11/12/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/14/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/15/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/17/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/29/2021
Pacers
W 105-98
Home
10/31/2021
Pistons
W 117-91
Home
11/3/2021
Hawks
W 117-108
Home
11/5/2021
Pistons
W 96-90
Away
11/7/2021
Raptors
W 116-103
Away
11/8/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/10/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/12/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
11/14/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/16/2021
Warriors
-
Home
11/17/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home