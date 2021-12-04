Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives around New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets (16-6) will look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Chicago Bulls (15-8). The teams meet Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Nets

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Barclays Center
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Bulls vs. Nets

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nets

    -3

    220 points

    Key Stats for Nets vs. Bulls

    • The Nets average only 4.5 more points per game (109.6) than the Bulls give up (105.1).
    • Brooklyn has a 13-1 record when scoring more than 105.1 points.
    • Chicago has an 11-4 record when giving up fewer than 109.6 points.
    • The Bulls' 109.5 points per game are only 4.0 more points than the 105.5 the Nets allow to opponents.
    • Chicago has put together a 12-2 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
    • Brooklyn's record is 12-1 when it gives up fewer than 109.5 points.
    • The Bulls are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 25th.
    • The Nets average 8.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Bulls pull down per game (8.9).
    • The Nets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 26th.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Nets is James Harden, who pulls down 7.9 boards and administers 9.3 assists per game to go with a 20.9 PPG scoring average.
    • Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn in scoring, averaging 28.6 per game to go with 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
    • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.
    • Harden is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • DeMar DeRozan sits atop the Bulls leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 26.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
    • Chicago's assist leader is Lonzo Ball with 4.9 per game. He also averages 12.3 points per game and tacks on 5.2 rebounds per game.
    • Ball averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
    • Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ball with 0.8 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

