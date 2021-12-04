Nov 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives around New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets (16-6) will look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Chicago Bulls (15-8). The teams meet Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Nets

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total Nets -3 220 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Bulls

The Nets average only 4.5 more points per game (109.6) than the Bulls give up (105.1).

Brooklyn has a 13-1 record when scoring more than 105.1 points.

Chicago has an 11-4 record when giving up fewer than 109.6 points.

The Bulls' 109.5 points per game are only 4.0 more points than the 105.5 the Nets allow to opponents.

Chicago has put together a 12-2 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.

Brooklyn's record is 12-1 when it gives up fewer than 109.5 points.

The Bulls are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 25th.

The Nets average 8.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Bulls pull down per game (8.9).

The Nets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 26th.

Nets Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Nets is James Harden, who pulls down 7.9 boards and administers 9.3 assists per game to go with a 20.9 PPG scoring average.

Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn in scoring, averaging 28.6 per game to go with 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

Harden is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch