    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (13-9) battle the Chicago Bulls (13-8) at United Center on Monday, November 29, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Hornets

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Hornets

    • The Bulls put up 6.0 fewer points per game (108.0) than the Hornets give up (114.0).
    • Chicago is 6-0 when scoring more than 114.0 points.
    • Charlotte has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 108.0 points.
    • The Hornets' 114.2 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 104.0 the Bulls allow to opponents.
    • Charlotte is 11-7 when it scores more than 104.0 points.
    • Chicago has a 13-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.2 points.
    • This season, the Bulls have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.
    • Chicago has a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
    • The Hornets' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
    • Charlotte has put together an 8-3 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • Lonzo Ball leads the Bulls in rebounds and assists. Ball averages 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
    • Chicago's leading scorer is DeMar DeRozan, who drops 25.8 points a game in addition to his 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
    • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
    • Alex Caruso and Derrick Jones Jr. lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Jones in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball has racked up 7.9 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hornets leaderboards in those categories.
    • Miles Bridges counts for 20.3 points per game, making him the top scorer on Charlotte's team.
    • LaMelo Ball is the top shooter from distance for the Hornets, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is LaMelo Ball with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee with 1.0 per game.

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Knicks

    W 109-103

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Pacers

    L 109-77

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Rockets

    L 118-113

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Magic

    W 123-88

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Heat

    L 107-104

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Hawks

    L 115-105

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Wizards

    W 109-103

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Magic

    W 106-99

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 133-115

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rockets

    L 146-143

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

