The Charlotte Hornets (13-9) battle the Chicago Bulls (13-8) at United Center on Monday, November 29, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Hornets

The Bulls put up 6.0 fewer points per game (108.0) than the Hornets give up (114.0).

Chicago is 6-0 when scoring more than 114.0 points.

Charlotte has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 108.0 points.

The Hornets' 114.2 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 104.0 the Bulls allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 11-7 when it scores more than 104.0 points.

Chicago has a 13-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.2 points.

This season, the Bulls have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 45.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.

Chicago has a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Hornets' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Charlotte has put together an 8-3 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

Lonzo Ball leads the Bulls in rebounds and assists. Ball averages 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

Chicago's leading scorer is DeMar DeRozan, who drops 25.8 points a game in addition to his 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

Alex Caruso and Derrick Jones Jr. lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Jones in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball has racked up 7.9 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hornets leaderboards in those categories.

Miles Bridges counts for 20.3 points per game, making him the top scorer on Charlotte's team.

LaMelo Ball is the top shooter from distance for the Hornets, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Charlotte's leader in steals is LaMelo Ball with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee with 1.0 per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Knicks W 109-103 Home 11/22/2021 Pacers L 109-77 Home 11/24/2021 Rockets L 118-113 Away 11/26/2021 Magic W 123-88 Away 11/27/2021 Heat L 107-104 Home 11/29/2021 Hornets - Home 12/2/2021 Knicks - Away 12/4/2021 Nets - Away 12/6/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/8/2021 Cavaliers - Away 12/11/2021 Heat - Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule