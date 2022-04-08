Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (45-35) will attempt to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (40-39) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Hornets

The Bulls put up only 3.7 fewer points per game (111.4) than the Hornets give up (115.1).

Chicago has a 23-4 record when scoring more than 115.1 points.

Charlotte is 26-4 when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.

The Hornets score an average of 114.8 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 111.6 the Bulls allow.

Charlotte has put together a 29-15 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

Chicago is 32-13 when it allows fewer than 114.8 points.

The Bulls make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Chicago is 32-13 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Hornets' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bulls have given up to their opponents.

Charlotte is 26-11 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 28 points and distributing 5 assists.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, grabbing 11.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.8 points a contest.

Zach LaVine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up one steal and one block per game.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges is at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 20.1 points per game. He also grabs seven rebounds and racks up 3.7 assists per game.

The Charlotte leaders in rebounding and assists are Mason Plumlee with 7.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.4 points and 3.1 assists per game) and LaMelo Ball with 7.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game).

Terry Rozier averages three three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.

Ball (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while P.J. Washington (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/29/2022 Wizards W 107-94 Away 3/31/2022 Clippers W 135-130 Home 4/2/2022 Heat L 127-109 Home 4/5/2022 Bucks L 127-106 Home 4/6/2022 Celtics L 117-94 Home 4/8/2022 Hornets - Home 4/10/2022 Timberwolves - Away

