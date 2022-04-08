Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (45-35) will attempt to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (40-39) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Hornets

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Hornets

  • The Bulls put up only 3.7 fewer points per game (111.4) than the Hornets give up (115.1).
  • Chicago has a 23-4 record when scoring more than 115.1 points.
  • Charlotte is 26-4 when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.
  • The Hornets score an average of 114.8 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 111.6 the Bulls allow.
  • Charlotte has put together a 29-15 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.
  • Chicago is 32-13 when it allows fewer than 114.8 points.
  • The Bulls make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • Chicago is 32-13 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Hornets' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bulls have given up to their opponents.
  • Charlotte is 26-11 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 28 points and distributing 5 assists.
  • Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, grabbing 11.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.8 points a contest.
  • Zach LaVine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
  • Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up one steal and one block per game.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • Miles Bridges is at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 20.1 points per game. He also grabs seven rebounds and racks up 3.7 assists per game.
  • The Charlotte leaders in rebounding and assists are Mason Plumlee with 7.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.4 points and 3.1 assists per game) and LaMelo Ball with 7.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game).
  • Terry Rozier averages three three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
  • Ball (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while P.J. Washington (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/29/2022

Wizards

W 107-94

Away

3/31/2022

Clippers

W 135-130

Home

4/2/2022

Heat

L 127-109

Home

4/5/2022

Bucks

L 127-106

Home

4/6/2022

Celtics

L 117-94

Home

4/8/2022

Hornets

-

Home

4/10/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/28/2022

Nuggets

L 113-109

Home

3/30/2022

Knicks

W 125-114

Away

4/2/2022

76ers

L 144-114

Away

4/5/2022

Heat

L 144-115

Away

4/7/2022

Magic

W 128-101

Home

4/8/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/10/2022

Wizards

-

Home

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
