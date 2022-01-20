Jan 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fouls Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (27-18) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (27-15) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Cavaliers

The Cavaliers score only 1.4 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Bulls give up (109.0).

Cleveland is 15-5 when scoring more than 109.0 points.

Chicago has a 15-3 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.

The Bulls' 111.0 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 102.5 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 102.5 points, Chicago is 23-8.

Cleveland's record is 27-10 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.

This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.

Cleveland has a 19-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Bulls are shooting 47.4% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 44.1% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Chicago has a 19-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.7 points and distributes 7.9 assists per game.

Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 10.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 16.6 points a contest.

Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ricky Rubio is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan is at the top of the Bulls scoring leaderboard with 25.6 points per game. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and averages 4.8 assists per game.

Nikola Vucevic has a stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 16.1 points and 3.5 assists per game for Chicago to take the top rebound spot on the team. Lonzo Ball has the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 13.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Ball is reliable from three-point range and leads the Bulls with 3.1 made threes per game.

Ball (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Vucevic (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/10/2022 Kings W 109-108 Away 1/12/2022 Jazz W 111-91 Away 1/14/2022 Spurs W 114-109 Away 1/15/2022 Thunder W 107-102 Away 1/17/2022 Nets W 114-107 Home 1/19/2022 Bulls - Away 1/22/2022 Thunder - Home 1/24/2022 Knicks - Home 1/26/2022 Bucks - Home 1/30/2022 Pistons - Away 1/31/2022 Pelicans - Home

