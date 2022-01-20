How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (27-18) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (27-15) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Cavaliers
- The Cavaliers score only 1.4 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Bulls give up (109.0).
- Cleveland is 15-5 when scoring more than 109.0 points.
- Chicago has a 15-3 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.
- The Bulls' 111.0 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 102.5 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 102.5 points, Chicago is 23-8.
- Cleveland's record is 27-10 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.
- Cleveland has a 19-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Bulls are shooting 47.4% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 44.1% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Chicago has a 19-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.7 points and distributes 7.9 assists per game.
- Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 10.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 16.6 points a contest.
- Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Ricky Rubio is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan is at the top of the Bulls scoring leaderboard with 25.6 points per game. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and averages 4.8 assists per game.
- Nikola Vucevic has a stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 16.1 points and 3.5 assists per game for Chicago to take the top rebound spot on the team. Lonzo Ball has the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 13.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
- Ball is reliable from three-point range and leads the Bulls with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Ball (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Vucevic (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/10/2022
Kings
W 109-108
Away
1/12/2022
Jazz
W 111-91
Away
1/14/2022
Spurs
W 114-109
Away
1/15/2022
Thunder
W 107-102
Away
1/17/2022
Nets
W 114-107
Home
1/19/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/22/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/24/2022
Knicks
-
Home
1/26/2022
Bucks
-
Home
1/30/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/31/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Pistons
W 133-87
Home
1/12/2022
Nets
L 138-112
Home
1/14/2022
Warriors
L 138-96
Home
1/15/2022
Celtics
L 114-112
Away
1/17/2022
Grizzlies
L 119-106
Away
1/19/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/21/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/23/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/24/2022
Thunder
-
Away
1/26/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/28/2022
Spurs
-
Away