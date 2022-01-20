Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fouls Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (27-18) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (27-15) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Cavaliers

  • The Cavaliers score only 1.4 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Bulls give up (109.0).
  • Cleveland is 15-5 when scoring more than 109.0 points.
  • Chicago has a 15-3 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.
  • The Bulls' 111.0 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 102.5 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 102.5 points, Chicago is 23-8.
  • Cleveland's record is 27-10 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.
  • This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.
  • Cleveland has a 19-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Bulls are shooting 47.4% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 44.1% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Chicago has a 19-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.7 points and distributes 7.9 assists per game.
  • Jarrett Allen leads Cleveland in rebounding, pulling down 10.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 16.6 points a contest.
  • Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Ricky Rubio is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeMar DeRozan is at the top of the Bulls scoring leaderboard with 25.6 points per game. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and averages 4.8 assists per game.
  • Nikola Vucevic has a stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 16.1 points and 3.5 assists per game for Chicago to take the top rebound spot on the team. Lonzo Ball has the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 13.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Ball is reliable from three-point range and leads the Bulls with 3.1 made threes per game.
  • Ball (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Vucevic (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/10/2022

Kings

W 109-108

Away

1/12/2022

Jazz

W 111-91

Away

1/14/2022

Spurs

W 114-109

Away

1/15/2022

Thunder

W 107-102

Away

1/17/2022

Nets

W 114-107

Home

1/19/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/22/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/24/2022

Knicks

-

Home

1/26/2022

Bucks

-

Home

1/30/2022

Pistons

-

Away

1/31/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Pistons

W 133-87

Home

1/12/2022

Nets

L 138-112

Home

1/14/2022

Warriors

L 138-96

Home

1/15/2022

Celtics

L 114-112

Away

1/17/2022

Grizzlies

L 119-106

Away

1/19/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/23/2022

Magic

-

Away

1/24/2022

Thunder

-

Away

1/26/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/28/2022

Spurs

-

Away

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
