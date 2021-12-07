Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) an forward Bruce Brown (1) defend during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (17-8) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Bulls

    • The Cavaliers put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Bulls allow (104.8).
    • Cleveland has a 7-5 record when scoring more than 104.8 points.
    • Chicago has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 104.6 points.
    • The Bulls put up 7.2 more points per game (109.6) than the Cavaliers give up (102.4).
    • When it scores more than 102.4 points, Chicago is 14-5.
    • Cleveland's record is 12-6 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.
    • The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 26th.
    • The Cavaliers grab an average of 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Bulls by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
    • The Bulls are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at eighth.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.3 points and dishes out 7.3 assists per game.
    • Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.2 boards in each contest while scoring 17.3 points per game.
    • Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • DeMar DeRozan is the top scorer for the Bulls with 26.4 points per game. He also tacks on 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game to his stats.
    • Chicago's leader in rebounds is Nikola Vucevic with 10.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 4.9 per game.
    • Ball is the top shooter from deep for the Bulls, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
    • Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ball with 1.0 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
