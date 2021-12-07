Publish date:
How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (17-8) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Bulls
- The Cavaliers put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (104.6) than the Bulls allow (104.8).
- Cleveland has a 7-5 record when scoring more than 104.8 points.
- Chicago has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 104.6 points.
- The Bulls put up 7.2 more points per game (109.6) than the Cavaliers give up (102.4).
- When it scores more than 102.4 points, Chicago is 14-5.
- Cleveland's record is 12-6 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.
- The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 26th.
- The Cavaliers grab an average of 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Bulls by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
- The Bulls are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at eighth.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 19.3 points and dishes out 7.3 assists per game.
- Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.2 boards in each contest while scoring 17.3 points per game.
- Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan is the top scorer for the Bulls with 26.4 points per game. He also tacks on 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game to his stats.
- Chicago's leader in rebounds is Nikola Vucevic with 10.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 4.9 per game.
- Ball is the top shooter from deep for the Bulls, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ball with 1.0 per game.
How To Watch
December
8
2021
Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)