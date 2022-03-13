Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Mar 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (40-26) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-28) in a matchup of Central Division rivals at United Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 12, 2022. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Cavaliers

The Bulls record 8.8 more points per game (112.5) than the Cavaliers allow (103.7).

When Chicago puts up more than 103.7 points, it is 36-15.

Cleveland has a 36-14 record when giving up fewer than 112.5 points.

The Cavaliers average only 4.1 fewer points per game (106.9) than the Bulls give up to opponents (111.0).

Cleveland is 16-8 when it scores more than 111.0 points.

Chicago is 16-3 when it allows fewer than 106.9 points.

This season, the Bulls have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have made.

Chicago has a 31-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Cavaliers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 46.8% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

Cleveland has put together a 20-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Bulls is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 28.1 points and distributes 5.1 assists per game.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, grabbing 11.4 boards per game while also scoring 18.0 points a contest.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Chicago leader in both steals and blocks is Vucevic, who averages 1.0 steal and 1.1 rejections per game.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland collects 21.0 points and adds 8.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.1 points and tacks on 1.6 assists per game.

Garland is the top scorer from deep for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Garland (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/28/2022 Heat L 112-99 Away 3/3/2022 Hawks L 130-124 Away 3/4/2022 Bucks L 118-112 Home 3/7/2022 76ers L 121-106 Away 3/9/2022 Pistons W 114-108 Away 3/12/2022 Cavaliers - Home 3/14/2022 Kings - Away 3/16/2022 Jazz - Away 3/18/2022 Suns - Away 3/21/2022 Raptors - Home 3/22/2022 Bucks - Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule