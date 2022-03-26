How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (42-31) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-32) after losing five straight road games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Bulls vs. Cavaliers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cavaliers
-2
222.5 points
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Bulls
- The Cavaliers put up 107.4 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 111.4 the Bulls allow.
- Cleveland has a 19-10 record when scoring more than 111.4 points.
- Chicago has a 20-4 record when allowing fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Bulls' 111.8 points per game are 7.0 more points than the 104.8 the Cavaliers give up.
- Chicago is 37-16 when it scores more than 104.8 points.
- Cleveland's record is 38-14 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Cavaliers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.
- The Cavaliers average 10.3 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 1.7 rebounds per contest.
- The Cavaliers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 29th.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 21.4 points per game to go with 8.6 assists.
- Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 16.1 points per game.
- Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan's points (27.6 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.
- Nikola Vucevic's stat line of 11.3 rebounds, 18.0 points and 3.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.
- Zach LaVine is dependable from three-point range and leads the Bulls with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) pace Chicago defensively.
How To Watch
March
26
2022
Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)