Mar 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) and New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) fight for the ball during tip off during the first quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (42-31) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-32) after losing five straight road games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -2 222.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Bulls

The Cavaliers put up 107.4 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 111.4 the Bulls allow.

Cleveland has a 19-10 record when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Chicago has a 20-4 record when allowing fewer than 107.4 points.

The Bulls' 111.8 points per game are 7.0 more points than the 104.8 the Cavaliers give up.

Chicago is 37-16 when it scores more than 104.8 points.

Cleveland's record is 38-14 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.

The Cavaliers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.

The Cavaliers average 10.3 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 1.7 rebounds per contest.

The Cavaliers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 29th.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers leader in points and assists is Darius Garland, who puts up 21.4 points per game to go with 8.6 assists.

Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 16.1 points per game.

Garland leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch