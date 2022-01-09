Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (26-10) will try to continue a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (21-18) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022. The Mavericks have won five games in a row. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Mavericks

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
Betting Information for Bulls vs. Mavericks

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bulls

-2

217.5 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Bulls

  • The 111.3 points per game the Bulls average are 7.9 more points than the Mavericks allow (103.4).
  • Chicago has a 22-4 record when scoring more than 103.4 points.
  • Dallas is 20-11 when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.
  • The Mavericks put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (105.6) than the Bulls give up to opponents (107.4).
  • Dallas is 12-3 when it scores more than 107.4 points.
  • Chicago has an 11-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.6 points.
  • The Bulls are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 25th.
  • The Bulls average 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Mavericks grab per game (9.5).
  • The Mavericks are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
  • Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.7 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.
  • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
  • The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Jalen Brunson's points (16.0 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Mavericks' leaderboards.
  • Dorian Finney-Smith is at the top of the Dallas rebounding leaderboard with 4.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 10.5 points and adds 2.0 assists per game.
  • Tim Hardaway Jr. hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
  • Dallas' leader in steals and blocks is Finney-Smith with 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Chicago Bulls at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
NBA

