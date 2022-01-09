Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Jan 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (26-10) will try to continue a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (21-18) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022. The Mavericks have won five games in a row. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -2 217.5 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Bulls

The 111.3 points per game the Bulls average are 7.9 more points than the Mavericks allow (103.4).

Chicago has a 22-4 record when scoring more than 103.4 points.

Dallas is 20-11 when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.

The Mavericks put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (105.6) than the Bulls give up to opponents (107.4).

Dallas is 12-3 when it scores more than 107.4 points.

Chicago has an 11-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.6 points.

The Bulls are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 25th.

The Bulls average 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Mavericks grab per game (9.5).

The Mavericks are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.

Bulls Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.7 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch