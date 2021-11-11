Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (7-3) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Chicago Bulls (7-3) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Mavericks

The 108.9 points per game the Bulls put up are just 4.2 more points than the Mavericks give up (104.7).

Chicago has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 104.7 points.

Dallas has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.

The Mavericks put up an average of 102.4 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 101.9 the Bulls give up to opponents.

Dallas is 7-1 when it scores more than 101.9 points.

Chicago's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 102.4 points.

The Bulls are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

In games Chicago shoots higher than 45.7% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

Dallas has put together a 5-0 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.9 per contest to go with 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.0 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 4.4 assists in each contest.

Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic paces the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 24.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dwight Powell (0.8 per game).

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Jazz W 107-99 Home 11/1/2021 Celtics W 128-114 Away 11/3/2021 76ers L 103-98 Away 11/6/2021 76ers L 114-105 Home 11/8/2021 Nets W 118-95 Home 11/10/2021 Mavericks - Home 11/12/2021 Warriors - Away 11/14/2021 Clippers - Away 11/15/2021 Lakers - Away 11/17/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 11/19/2021 Nuggets - Away

