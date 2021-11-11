Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (7-3) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Chicago Bulls (7-3) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Mavericks
- The 108.9 points per game the Bulls put up are just 4.2 more points than the Mavericks give up (104.7).
- Chicago has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 104.7 points.
- Dallas has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Mavericks put up an average of 102.4 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 101.9 the Bulls give up to opponents.
- Dallas is 7-1 when it scores more than 101.9 points.
- Chicago's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 102.4 points.
- The Bulls are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- In games Chicago shoots higher than 45.7% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- Dallas has put together a 5-0 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.9 per contest to go with 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.0 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 4.4 assists in each contest.
- Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic paces the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 24.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dwight Powell (0.8 per game).
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Jazz
W 107-99
Home
11/1/2021
Celtics
W 128-114
Away
11/3/2021
76ers
L 103-98
Away
11/6/2021
76ers
L 114-105
Home
11/8/2021
Nets
W 118-95
Home
11/10/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
11/12/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/14/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/15/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/17/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/19/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Kings
W 105-99
Home
11/2/2021
Heat
L 125-110
Home
11/3/2021
Spurs
W 109-108
Away
11/6/2021
Celtics
W 107-104
Home
11/8/2021
Pelicans
W 108-92
Home
11/10/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/12/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/15/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/17/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/19/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/21/2021
Clippers
-
Away