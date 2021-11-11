Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (7-3) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Chicago Bulls (7-3) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Mavericks

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: United Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Mavericks

    • The 108.9 points per game the Bulls put up are just 4.2 more points than the Mavericks give up (104.7).
    • Chicago has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 104.7 points.
    • Dallas has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.
    • The Mavericks put up an average of 102.4 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 101.9 the Bulls give up to opponents.
    • Dallas is 7-1 when it scores more than 101.9 points.
    • Chicago's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 102.4 points.
    • The Bulls are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
    • In games Chicago shoots higher than 45.7% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
    • Dallas has put together a 5-0 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.9 per contest to go with 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
    • Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.0 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 4.4 assists in each contest.
    • Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic paces the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 24.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Mavericks, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dwight Powell (0.8 per game).

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Jazz

    W 107-99

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Celtics

    W 128-114

    Away

    11/3/2021

    76ers

    L 103-98

    Away

    11/6/2021

    76ers

    L 114-105

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Nets

    W 118-95

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Kings

    W 105-99

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Heat

    L 125-110

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Spurs

    W 109-108

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Celtics

    W 107-104

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Pelicans

    W 108-92

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

