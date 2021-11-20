Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) in the second half at Staples Center. The Bulls defeated the Lakers 121-103. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) in the second half at Staples Center. The Bulls defeated the Lakers 121-103. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (10-5) will look to DeMar DeRozan (fifth in NBA, 26.6 points per game) when they attempt to overcome Nikola Jokic (sixth in league, 26.4) and the Denver Nuggets (9-6) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Ball Arena. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Nuggets

    Betting Information for Bulls vs. Nuggets

    Nuggets vs Bulls Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nuggets

    -1.5

    208.5 points

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Bulls

    • The Nuggets score 102.6 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 103.3 the Bulls allow.
    • Denver has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 103.3 points.
    • When Chicago gives up fewer than 102.6 points, it is 5-0.
    • The Bulls average 9.3 more points per game (108.5) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (99.2).
    • Chicago has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 99.2 points.
    • Denver's record is 9-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.
    • The Nuggets are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.
    • The Nuggets pull down 9.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 more rebounds than the Bulls average (8.7).
    • The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 23rd.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who puts up 26.4 points, 13.6 boards and 6.4 assists per game.
    • Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
    • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • DeRozan racks up 26.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulls.
    • The Chicago leaders in rebounding and assists are Nikola Vucevic with 10.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.6 points and 4.3 assists per game) and Lonzo Ball with 4.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game).
    • Ball hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
    • Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso with 2.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Derrick Jones Jr. with 1.0 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Nuggets

    3 minutes ago
    Nebraska Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Penn State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    UCLA Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona State at UCLA

    3 minutes ago
    georgia basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17162124
    College Football

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Washington State

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball as Memphis Tigers linebacker JJ Russell (23) move in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates after a game against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers at McCarthey Athletic Center. Bulldogs won 115-62. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Gonzaga

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Campbell Camels guard Jordan Whitfield (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots against Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy