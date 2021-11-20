Nov 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) in the second half at Staples Center. The Bulls defeated the Lakers 121-103. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (10-5) will look to DeMar DeRozan (fifth in NBA, 26.6 points per game) when they attempt to overcome Nikola Jokic (sixth in league, 26.4) and the Denver Nuggets (9-6) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Ball Arena. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Nuggets

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -1.5 208.5 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Bulls

The Nuggets score 102.6 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 103.3 the Bulls allow.

Denver has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 103.3 points.

When Chicago gives up fewer than 102.6 points, it is 5-0.

The Bulls average 9.3 more points per game (108.5) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (99.2).

Chicago has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 99.2 points.

Denver's record is 9-4 when it gives up fewer than 108.5 points.

The Nuggets are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.

The Nuggets pull down 9.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 more rebounds than the Bulls average (8.7).

The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 23rd.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who puts up 26.4 points, 13.6 boards and 6.4 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch