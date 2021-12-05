Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) blocks Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shot during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (11-11) will look to Nikola Jokic (sixth in NBA, 26.1 points per game) when they try to beat DeMar DeRozan (fourth in league, 26.4) and the Chicago Bulls (16-8) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at United Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021

Monday, December 6, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Nuggets

The Bulls score 5.7 more points per game (109.6) than the Nuggets allow (103.9).

Chicago has a 13-4 record when scoring more than 103.9 points.

Denver is 10-5 when allowing fewer than 109.6 points.

The Nuggets average just 1.2 fewer points per game (104.0) than the Bulls give up (105.2).

Denver has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 105.2 points.

Chicago has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.

The Bulls are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Chicago has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Nuggets have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.

Denver is 7-6 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.4 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 10.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.

Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is atop almost all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by collecting 26.1 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Will Barton is the top shooter from deep for the Nuggets, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Jokic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) pace Denver on defense.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Magic W 123-88 Away 11/27/2021 Heat L 107-104 Home 11/29/2021 Hornets W 133-119 Home 12/2/2021 Knicks W 119-115 Away 12/4/2021 Nets W 111-107 Away 12/6/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/8/2021 Cavaliers - Away 12/11/2021 Heat - Away 12/14/2021 Pistons - Home 12/16/2021 Raptors - Away 12/19/2021 Lakers - Home

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule