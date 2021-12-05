Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (11-11) will look to Nikola Jokic (sixth in NBA, 26.1 points per game) when they try to beat DeMar DeRozan (fourth in league, 26.4) and the Chicago Bulls (16-8) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at United Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Nuggets
- The Bulls score 5.7 more points per game (109.6) than the Nuggets allow (103.9).
- Chicago has a 13-4 record when scoring more than 103.9 points.
- Denver is 10-5 when allowing fewer than 109.6 points.
- The Nuggets average just 1.2 fewer points per game (104.0) than the Bulls give up (105.2).
- Denver has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 105.2 points.
- Chicago has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.
- The Bulls are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Chicago has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Nuggets have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
- Denver is 7-6 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.4 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 10.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.
- Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic is atop almost all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by collecting 26.1 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
- Will Barton is the top shooter from deep for the Nuggets, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Jokic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) pace Denver on defense.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Magic
W 123-88
Away
11/27/2021
Heat
L 107-104
Home
11/29/2021
Hornets
W 133-119
Home
12/2/2021
Knicks
W 119-115
Away
12/4/2021
Nets
W 111-107
Away
12/6/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/8/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
12/11/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/14/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/16/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/19/2021
Lakers
-
Home
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Trail Blazers
L 119-100
Away
11/26/2021
Bucks
L 120-109
Home
11/29/2021
Heat
W 120-111
Away
12/1/2021
Magic
L 108-103
Away
12/4/2021
Knicks
W 113-99
Away
12/6/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/8/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
12/9/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/11/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/13/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/15/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home