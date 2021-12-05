Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) blocks Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shot during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (11-11) will look to Nikola Jokic (sixth in NBA, 26.1 points per game) when they try to beat DeMar DeRozan (fourth in league, 26.4) and the Chicago Bulls (16-8) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at United Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Nuggets

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Nuggets

    • The Bulls score 5.7 more points per game (109.6) than the Nuggets allow (103.9).
    • Chicago has a 13-4 record when scoring more than 103.9 points.
    • Denver is 10-5 when allowing fewer than 109.6 points.
    • The Nuggets average just 1.2 fewer points per game (104.0) than the Bulls give up (105.2).
    • Denver has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 105.2 points.
    • Chicago has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.
    • The Bulls are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Nuggets allow to opponents.
    • Chicago has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
    • The Nuggets have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
    • Denver is 7-6 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.4 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
    • Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 10.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.
    • Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Jokic is atop almost all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by collecting 26.1 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
    • Will Barton is the top shooter from deep for the Nuggets, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Jokic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) pace Denver on defense.

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Magic

    W 123-88

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Heat

    L 107-104

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Hornets

    W 133-119

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Knicks

    W 119-115

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nets

    W 111-107

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 119-100

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Bucks

    L 120-109

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Heat

    W 120-111

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Magic

    L 108-103

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Knicks

    W 113-99

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

