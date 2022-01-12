Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Jan 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (26-11) will look to build on an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (9-30) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Pistons

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pistons

The 110.9 points per game the Bulls put up are just 0.2 more points than the Pistons give up (110.7).

Chicago has an 18-1 record when scoring more than 110.7 points.

Detroit has a 6-14 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.

The Pistons score 6.0 fewer points per game (101.6) than the Bulls give up (107.6).

Detroit is 6-6 when it scores more than 107.6 points.

Chicago's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.6 points.

The Bulls are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Pistons allow to opponents.

In games Chicago shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 15-0 overall.

The Pistons' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than the Bulls have given up to their opponents (45.7%).

Detroit has compiled a 4-4 straight up record in games it shoots above 45.7% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.4 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 11.5 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 5.1 assists per game.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ball and Vucevic lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Vucevic in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham collects 15.7 points and adds 5.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards for those statistics.

Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.7 points per game and adds 1.0 assist per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Cunningham (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/31/2021 Pacers W 108-106 Away 1/1/2022 Wizards W 120-119 Away 1/3/2022 Magic W 102-98 Home 1/7/2022 Wizards W 130-122 Home 1/9/2022 Mavericks L 113-99 Away 1/11/2022 Pistons - Home 1/12/2022 Nets - Home 1/14/2022 Warriors - Home 1/15/2022 Celtics - Away 1/17/2022 Grizzlies - Away 1/19/2022 Cavaliers - Home

Pistons Upcoming Schedule