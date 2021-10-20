Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) is defended by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (0-0) hit the road in Central Division action against the Detroit Pistons (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Pistons

Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -5 218 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Bulls

Last year, the Bulls recorded only 0.1 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Pistons gave up (111.1).

Chicago had a 22-12 record last season when putting up more than 111.1 points.

When Detroit allowed fewer than 111.0 points last season, it went 17-20.

The Pistons put up 5.1 fewer points per game last year (106.6) than the Bulls allowed (111.7).

Detroit put together an 11-12 record last season in games it scored more than 111.7 points.

Chicago's record was 17-9 when it allowed fewer than 106.6 points last season.

The Bulls were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pistons finished 24th.

The Bulls and the Pistons were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with both teams averaging 9.6 offensive rebounds per game.

The Pistons were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Bulls finished 18th.

Bulls Players to Watch

Zach LaVine averaged 27.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game last season.

Nikola Vucevic averaged 11.7 boards per game and DeMar DeRozan dished out 6.9 assists per game.

LaVine knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.

Lonzo Ball and Derrick Jones Jr. were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.5 steals per game and Jones collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch