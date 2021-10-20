    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) is defended by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) is defended by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (0-0) hit the road in Central Division action against the Detroit Pistons (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Pistons

    • Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Bulls vs. Pistons

    Bulls vs Pistons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bulls

    -5

    218 points

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Bulls

    • Last year, the Bulls recorded only 0.1 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Pistons gave up (111.1).
    • Chicago had a 22-12 record last season when putting up more than 111.1 points.
    • When Detroit allowed fewer than 111.0 points last season, it went 17-20.
    • The Pistons put up 5.1 fewer points per game last year (106.6) than the Bulls allowed (111.7).
    • Detroit put together an 11-12 record last season in games it scored more than 111.7 points.
    • Chicago's record was 17-9 when it allowed fewer than 106.6 points last season.
    • The Bulls were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pistons finished 24th.
    • The Bulls and the Pistons were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with both teams averaging 9.6 offensive rebounds per game.
    • The Pistons were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Bulls finished 18th.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • Zach LaVine averaged 27.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game last season.
    • Nikola Vucevic averaged 11.7 boards per game and DeMar DeRozan dished out 6.9 assists per game.
    • LaVine knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Lonzo Ball and Derrick Jones Jr. were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.5 steals per game and Jones collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant put up 22.3 points per game last season to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
    • Kelly Olynyk averaged 7.0 boards per game and Cory Joseph dished out 3.4 assists per game.
    • Saddiq Bey knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Olynyk averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Isaiah Stewart notched 1.3 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Apr 23, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers loses control of the ball as he shoots between John Wall #1 and Jae'Sean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Purdue

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch NC State vs. North Carolina

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Indoor Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida at Alabama

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch LSU vs. South Carolina

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16943253
    MLS

    How to Watch Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas

    2 minutes ago
    New England Revolution
    MLS

    How to Watch New England Revolution vs. D.C. United

    32 minutes ago
    Boston Celtics Aaron Nesmith
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Knicks

    32 minutes ago
    Toronto Raptors Malachi Flynn
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy