Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 20, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends during the game at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (2-0) are at home in Central Division play against the Detroit Pistons (0-1) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Pistons

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pistons

    • Last year, the Bulls recorded just 0.1 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Pistons allowed (111.1).
    • When Chicago totaled more than 111.1 points last season, it went 22-12.
    • Detroit had a 17-20 record last season when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
    • The Pistons' 106.6 points per game last year were 5.1 fewer points than the 111.7 the Bulls gave up.
    • When it scored more than 111.7 points last season, Detroit went 11-12.
    • Chicago's record was 17-9 when it allowed fewer than 106.6 points last season.
    • The Bulls made 47.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Pistons allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
    • Chicago had a 21-16 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.6% from the field.
    • The Pistons shot 45.2% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 47.3% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.
    • Detroit went 13-11 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • Zach LaVine averaged 27.5 points per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game last season.
    • Nikola Vucevic averaged 11.7 boards per game and DeMar DeRozan dished out 6.9 assists per game.
    • LaVine knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Lonzo Ball and Derrick Jones Jr. were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.5 steals per game and Jones collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant averaged 22.3 points per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season.
    • Kelly Olynyk pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game, while Cory Joseph averaged 3.4 assists per contest.
    • Saddiq Bey knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Olynyk and Isaiah Stewart were defensive standouts last season, with Olynyk averaging 1.1 steals per game and Stewart collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Pistons

    W 94-88

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Pelicans

    W 128-112

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Bulls

    L 94-88

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
