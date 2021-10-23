Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Oct 20, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends during the game at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (2-0) are at home in Central Division play against the Detroit Pistons (0-1) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Pistons

Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Saturday, October 23, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pistons

Last year, the Bulls recorded just 0.1 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Pistons allowed (111.1).

When Chicago totaled more than 111.1 points last season, it went 22-12.

Detroit had a 17-20 record last season when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.

The Pistons' 106.6 points per game last year were 5.1 fewer points than the 111.7 the Bulls gave up.

When it scored more than 111.7 points last season, Detroit went 11-12.

Chicago's record was 17-9 when it allowed fewer than 106.6 points last season.

The Bulls made 47.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Pistons allowed to their opponents (47.6%).

Chicago had a 21-16 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Pistons shot 45.2% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 47.3% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.

Detroit went 13-11 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

Zach LaVine averaged 27.5 points per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game last season.

Nikola Vucevic averaged 11.7 boards per game and DeMar DeRozan dished out 6.9 assists per game.

LaVine knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.

Lonzo Ball and Derrick Jones Jr. were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.5 steals per game and Jones collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant averaged 22.3 points per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season.

Kelly Olynyk pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game, while Cory Joseph averaged 3.4 assists per contest.

Saddiq Bey knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.

Olynyk and Isaiah Stewart were defensive standouts last season, with Olynyk averaging 1.1 steals per game and Stewart collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Pistons W 94-88 Away 10/22/2021 Pelicans W 128-112 Home 10/23/2021 Pistons - Home 10/25/2021 Raptors - Away 10/28/2021 Knicks - Home 10/30/2021 Jazz - Home 11/1/2021 Celtics - Away 11/3/2021 76ers - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule