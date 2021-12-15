Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (4-22) aim to stop a 12-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (17-10) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at United Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pistons
- The Bulls average just 1.1 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Pistons allow (109.4).
- Chicago has an 11-1 record when putting up more than 109.4 points.
- Detroit has a 3-7 record when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Pistons' 99.7 points per game are 6.0 fewer points than the 105.7 the Bulls allow.
- When it scores more than 105.7 points, Detroit is 3-4.
- Chicago is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 99.7 points.
- This season, the Bulls have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.
- Chicago has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
- The Pistons are shooting 40.9% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 44.8% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Detroit has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.4 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 10.5 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.
- The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- Alex Caruso and Ball lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Ball in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant sits at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 20.1 points per game. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and racks up 2.6 assists per game.
- The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 8.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.5 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 4.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game).
- Cunningham hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Cunningham (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Knicks
W 119-115
Away
12/4/2021
Nets
W 111-107
Away
12/6/2021
Nuggets
W 109-97
Home
12/8/2021
Cavaliers
L 115-92
Away
12/11/2021
Heat
L 118-92
Away
12/14/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/16/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/19/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/20/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/22/2021
Raptors
-
Home
12/26/2021
Pacers
-
Home
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Suns
L 114-103
Away
12/6/2021
Thunder
L 114-103
Home
12/8/2021
Wizards
L 119-116
Home
12/10/2021
Pelicans
L 109-93
Away
12/12/2021
Nets
L 116-104
Home
12/14/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/16/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/18/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/19/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/21/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/23/2021
Heat
-
Away