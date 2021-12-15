Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (4-22) aim to stop a 12-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (17-10) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at United Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Pistons

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pistons

    • The Bulls average just 1.1 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Pistons allow (109.4).
    • Chicago has an 11-1 record when putting up more than 109.4 points.
    • Detroit has a 3-7 record when giving up fewer than 108.3 points.
    • The Pistons' 99.7 points per game are 6.0 fewer points than the 105.7 the Bulls allow.
    • When it scores more than 105.7 points, Detroit is 3-4.
    • Chicago is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 99.7 points.
    • This season, the Bulls have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.
    • Chicago has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
    • The Pistons are shooting 40.9% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 44.8% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Detroit has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.4 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
    • Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 10.5 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.
    • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
    • Alex Caruso and Ball lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Ball in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant sits at the top of the Pistons scoring leaderboard with 20.1 points per game. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and racks up 2.6 assists per game.
    • The Detroit leaders in rebounding and assists are Isaiah Stewart with 8.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.5 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Cade Cunningham with 4.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game).
    • Cunningham hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
    • Cunningham (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Knicks

    W 119-115

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nets

    W 111-107

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Nuggets

    W 109-97

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 115-92

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Heat

    L 118-92

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Suns

    L 114-103

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Thunder

    L 114-103

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wizards

    L 119-116

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Pelicans

    L 109-93

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Nets

    L 116-104

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

