Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (18-47) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (39-26) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Pistons

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Pistons

Bulls vs Pistons Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bulls

-6

228 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Bulls

  • The Bulls record 112.4 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 112.5 the Pistons give up.
  • When Chicago scores more than 112.5 points, it is 25-5.
  • Detroit has a 13-20 record when allowing fewer than 112.4 points.
  • The Pistons score 7.5 fewer points per game (103.5) than the Bulls allow (111.0).
  • Detroit is 10-7 when it scores more than 111.0 points.
  • Chicago's record is 12-2 when it gives up fewer than 103.5 points.
  • The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 26th.
  • The Bulls average 8.7 offensive boards per game, 2.6 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.
  • The Bulls are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank sixth.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 28.0 points and distributing 5.1 assists.
  • Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, grabbing 11.5 boards per game while also scoring 17.9 points a contest.
  • Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Chicago leader in both steals and blocks is Vucevic, who averages 1.0 steal and 1.1 rejections per game.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham scores 16.5 points and adds 5.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Isaiah Stewart is at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard with 8.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.2 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
  • Saddiq Bey is reliable from deep and leads the Pistons with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Stewart with 1.1 per game.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV
NBA

Mar 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
