Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

The Detroit Pistons (18-47) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (39-26) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Pistons

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -6 228 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Bulls

The Bulls record 112.4 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 112.5 the Pistons give up.

When Chicago scores more than 112.5 points, it is 25-5.

Detroit has a 13-20 record when allowing fewer than 112.4 points.

The Pistons score 7.5 fewer points per game (103.5) than the Bulls allow (111.0).

Detroit is 10-7 when it scores more than 111.0 points.

Chicago's record is 12-2 when it gives up fewer than 103.5 points.

The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 26th.

The Bulls average 8.7 offensive boards per game, 2.6 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.

The Bulls are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank sixth.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 28.0 points and distributing 5.1 assists.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, grabbing 11.5 boards per game while also scoring 17.9 points a contest.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Chicago leader in both steals and blocks is Vucevic, who averages 1.0 steal and 1.1 rejections per game.

Pistons Players to Watch