Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (30-11) will look to Stephen Curry (sixth in NBA, 26.4 points per game) when they try to overcome DeMar DeRozan (seventh in league, 26.0) and the Chicago Bulls (27-12) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at United Center. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Warriors

The 111.5 points per game the Bulls score are 9.8 more points than the Warriors allow (101.7).

When Chicago scores more than 101.7 points, it is 24-6.

Golden State has a 26-7 record when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.

The Warriors put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 107.8 the Bulls allow.

Golden State has put together a 21-1 record in games it scores more than 107.8 points.

Chicago has a 17-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.5 points.

The Bulls are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Warriors allow to opponents.

Chicago has a 24-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

The Warriors have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.

This season, Golden State has a 22-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.7% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeRozan, who averages 26.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 11.2 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 5.1 assists per game.

Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ball is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green puts up 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Warriors' rebound and assists leaderboards.

Curry scores 26.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Golden State scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.5 rebounds and adds 6.1 assists per game.

Curry is consistent from three-point range and leads the Warriors with 4.9 made threes per game.

Golden State's leader in steals is Curry with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Green with 1.2 per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/3/2022 Magic W 102-98 Home 1/7/2022 Wizards W 130-122 Home 1/9/2022 Mavericks L 113-99 Away 1/11/2022 Pistons W 133-87 Home 1/12/2022 Nets L 138-112 Home 1/14/2022 Warriors - Home 1/15/2022 Celtics - Away 1/17/2022 Grizzlies - Away 1/19/2022 Cavaliers - Home 1/21/2022 Bucks - Away 1/23/2022 Magic - Away

Warriors Upcoming Schedule