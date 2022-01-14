Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (30-11) will look to Stephen Curry (sixth in NBA, 26.4 points per game) when they try to overcome DeMar DeRozan (seventh in league, 26.0) and the Chicago Bulls (27-12) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at United Center. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Warriors

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Warriors

  • The 111.5 points per game the Bulls score are 9.8 more points than the Warriors allow (101.7).
  • When Chicago scores more than 101.7 points, it is 24-6.
  • Golden State has a 26-7 record when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
  • The Warriors put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 107.8 the Bulls allow.
  • Golden State has put together a 21-1 record in games it scores more than 107.8 points.
  • Chicago has a 17-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.5 points.
  • The Bulls are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • Chicago has a 24-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Warriors have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
  • This season, Golden State has a 22-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.7% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeRozan, who averages 26.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
  • Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 11.2 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 5.1 assists per game.
  • Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Ball is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Draymond Green puts up 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Warriors' rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Curry scores 26.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Golden State scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.5 rebounds and adds 6.1 assists per game.
  • Curry is consistent from three-point range and leads the Warriors with 4.9 made threes per game.
  • Golden State's leader in steals is Curry with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Green with 1.2 per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

Magic

W 102-98

Home

1/7/2022

Wizards

W 130-122

Home

1/9/2022

Mavericks

L 113-99

Away

1/11/2022

Pistons

W 133-87

Home

1/12/2022

Nets

L 138-112

Home

1/14/2022

Warriors

-

Home

1/15/2022

Celtics

-

Away

1/17/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

1/19/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/23/2022

Magic

-

Away

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Mavericks

L 99-82

Away

1/6/2022

Pelicans

L 101-96

Away

1/9/2022

Cavaliers

W 96-82

Home

1/11/2022

Grizzlies

L 116-108

Away

1/13/2022

Bucks

L 118-99

Away

1/14/2022

Bulls

-

Away

1/16/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

1/18/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/20/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/23/2022

Jazz

-

Home

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

