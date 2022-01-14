How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (30-11) will look to Stephen Curry (sixth in NBA, 26.4 points per game) when they try to overcome DeMar DeRozan (seventh in league, 26.0) and the Chicago Bulls (27-12) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at United Center. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Warriors
- The 111.5 points per game the Bulls score are 9.8 more points than the Warriors allow (101.7).
- When Chicago scores more than 101.7 points, it is 24-6.
- Golden State has a 26-7 record when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Warriors put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 107.8 the Bulls allow.
- Golden State has put together a 21-1 record in games it scores more than 107.8 points.
- Chicago has a 17-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Bulls are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Chicago has a 24-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Warriors have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
- This season, Golden State has a 22-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.7% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeRozan, who averages 26.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
- Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 11.2 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 5.1 assists per game.
- Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Ball is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green puts up 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Warriors' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Curry scores 26.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Golden State scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.5 rebounds and adds 6.1 assists per game.
- Curry is consistent from three-point range and leads the Warriors with 4.9 made threes per game.
- Golden State's leader in steals is Curry with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Green with 1.2 per game.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/3/2022
Magic
W 102-98
Home
1/7/2022
Wizards
W 130-122
Home
1/9/2022
Mavericks
L 113-99
Away
1/11/2022
Pistons
W 133-87
Home
1/12/2022
Nets
L 138-112
Home
1/14/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/15/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/17/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/19/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/21/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/23/2022
Magic
-
Away
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Mavericks
L 99-82
Away
1/6/2022
Pelicans
L 101-96
Away
1/9/2022
Cavaliers
W 96-82
Home
1/11/2022
Grizzlies
L 116-108
Away
1/13/2022
Bucks
L 118-99
Away
1/14/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/16/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
1/18/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/20/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/21/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/23/2022
Jazz
-
Home