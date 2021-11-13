Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NBA's conference leaders, the Golden State Warriors (10-1) and the Chicago Bulls (8-3), play on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Chase Center, tipping at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Bulls vs. Warriors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-5.5
222.5 points
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Bulls
- The Warriors score 115.9 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 102.4 the Bulls give up.
- Golden State has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 102.4 points.
- Chicago is 8-3 when allowing fewer than 115.9 points.
- The Bulls' 109.6 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 102.3 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- Chicago has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 102.3 points.
- Golden State's record is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 109.6 points.
- The Warriors are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 21st.
- The Warriors pull down 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Bulls average (9.3).
- The Warriors are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 23rd.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.2 rebounds and gives out 7.2 assists per game along with scoring 7.8 points per contest.
- Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.4 per game to go with 6.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.0 threes per game.
- Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Green in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan scores 26.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bulls.
- Chicago's leader in rebounds is Nikola Vucevic with 10.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 4.5 per game.
- Ball is the top shooter from deep for the Bulls, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Chicago's leader in steals is Alex Caruso with 2.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Tony Bradley with 1.0 per game.
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)