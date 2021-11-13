Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Nov 7, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) chases after a loose ball during the first quarter Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA's conference leaders, the Golden State Warriors (10-1) and the Chicago Bulls (8-3), play on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Chase Center, tipping at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Chase Center

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Warriors

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -5.5 222.5 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Bulls

The Warriors score 115.9 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 102.4 the Bulls give up.

Golden State has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 102.4 points.

Chicago is 8-3 when allowing fewer than 115.9 points.

The Bulls' 109.6 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 102.3 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Chicago has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 102.3 points.

Golden State's record is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 109.6 points.

The Warriors are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 21st.

The Warriors pull down 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Bulls average (9.3).

The Warriors are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 23rd.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who grabs 8.2 rebounds and gives out 7.2 assists per game along with scoring 7.8 points per contest.

Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 27.4 per game to go with 6.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 5.0 threes per game.

Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Green in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch