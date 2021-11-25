Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) hugs Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after the game at United Center. The Chicago Bulls won 109-103. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (1-16) will attempt to turn around a 15-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (12-6) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -10 217 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Bulls

The 107.1 points per game the Bulls score are the same as the Rockets allow.

Chicago has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 111.4 points.

Houston has a 1-6 record when allowing fewer than 107.1 points.

The Rockets score an average of 100.2 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 103.9 the Bulls give up.

Houston is 1-6 when it scores more than 103.9 points.

Chicago has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.2 points.

The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 18th.

The Bulls' 9.1 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.6).

The Rockets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 26th.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.3 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Zach LaVine is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 4.5 assists in each contest.

LaVine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Derrick Jones Jr., who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch