    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) hugs Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after the game at United Center. The Chicago Bulls won 109-103. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (1-16) will attempt to turn around a 15-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (12-6) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Rockets

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Toyota Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Bulls vs. Rockets

    Bulls vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bulls

    -10

    217 points

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Bulls

    • The 107.1 points per game the Bulls score are the same as the Rockets allow.
    • Chicago has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 111.4 points.
    • Houston has a 1-6 record when allowing fewer than 107.1 points.
    • The Rockets score an average of 100.2 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 103.9 the Bulls give up.
    • Houston is 1-6 when it scores more than 103.9 points.
    • Chicago has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.2 points.
    • The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 18th.
    • The Bulls' 9.1 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Rockets pull down per game (9.6).
    • The Rockets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 26th.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.3 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
    • Zach LaVine is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, distributing 4.5 assists in each contest.
    • LaVine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
    • The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Derrick Jones Jr., who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
    • Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.1 per game. He also scores 12.7 points per game and grabs 4.1 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon is the top scorer from deep for the Rockets, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Porter (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

