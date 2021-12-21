Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (18-10) will attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (10-20) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Rockets

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Rockets

The 108.5 points per game the Bulls record are the same as the Rockets allow.

When Chicago scores more than 112.9 points, it is 10-1.

When Houston gives up fewer than 108.5 points, it is 5-7.

The Rockets score only 0.5 more points per game (106.4) than the Bulls give up to opponents (105.9).

When it scores more than 105.9 points, Houston is 9-7.

Chicago has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.4 points.

The Bulls are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Chicago is 10-4 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Rockets have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.

Houston has compiled a 9-8 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, averaging 4.9 assists in each contest.

Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Ball leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 16.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline leads Houston; he racks up 3.2 assists per game.

Eric Gordon knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Houston's leader in steals is Tate with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Nets W 111-107 Away 12/6/2021 Nuggets W 109-97 Home 12/8/2021 Cavaliers L 115-92 Away 12/11/2021 Heat L 118-92 Away 12/19/2021 Lakers W 115-110 Home 12/20/2021 Rockets - Home 12/22/2021 Raptors - Home 12/26/2021 Pacers - Home 12/27/2021 Hawks - Away 12/29/2021 Hawks - Home 12/31/2021 Pacers - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule