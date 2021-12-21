Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (18-10) will attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (10-20) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Rockets
- The 108.5 points per game the Bulls record are the same as the Rockets allow.
- When Chicago scores more than 112.9 points, it is 10-1.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 108.5 points, it is 5-7.
- The Rockets score only 0.5 more points per game (106.4) than the Bulls give up to opponents (105.9).
- When it scores more than 105.9 points, Houston is 9-7.
- Chicago has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.4 points.
- The Bulls are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Chicago is 10-4 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
- The Rockets have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
- Houston has compiled a 9-8 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, averaging 4.9 assists in each contest.
- Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Ball leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 16.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.
- Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline leads Houston; he racks up 3.2 assists per game.
- Eric Gordon knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Houston's leader in steals is Tate with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Nets
W 111-107
Away
12/6/2021
Nuggets
W 109-97
Home
12/8/2021
Cavaliers
L 115-92
Away
12/11/2021
Heat
L 118-92
Away
12/19/2021
Lakers
W 115-110
Home
12/20/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/22/2021
Raptors
-
Home
12/26/2021
Pacers
-
Home
12/27/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/29/2021
Hawks
-
Home
12/31/2021
Pacers
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Grizzlies
L 113-106
Away
12/13/2021
Hawks
W 132-126
Away
12/15/2021
Cavaliers
L 124-89
Away
12/16/2021
Knicks
L 116-103
Home
12/18/2021
Pistons
W 116-107
Away
12/20/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/22/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/23/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/27/2021
Hornets
-
Away
12/28/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/31/2021
Heat
-
Home