Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    December 21, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (18-10) will attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (10-20) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Rockets

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Rockets

    • The 108.5 points per game the Bulls record are the same as the Rockets allow.
    • When Chicago scores more than 112.9 points, it is 10-1.
    • When Houston gives up fewer than 108.5 points, it is 5-7.
    • The Rockets score only 0.5 more points per game (106.4) than the Bulls give up to opponents (105.9).
    • When it scores more than 105.9 points, Houston is 9-7.
    • Chicago has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.4 points.
    • The Bulls are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Rockets allow to opponents.
    • Chicago is 10-4 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
    • The Rockets have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
    • Houston has compiled a 9-8 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
    • Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, averaging 4.9 assists in each contest.
    • Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Ball leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 16.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.
    • Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline leads Houston; he racks up 3.2 assists per game.
    • Eric Gordon knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Tate with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.0 per game.

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Nets

    W 111-107

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Nuggets

    W 109-97

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 115-92

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Heat

    L 118-92

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Lakers

    W 115-110

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 113-106

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Hawks

    W 132-126

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 124-89

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Knicks

    L 116-103

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Pistons

    W 116-107

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

