    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) rebounds the ball over New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (7-11) will try to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Chicago Bulls (12-5) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Pacers

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pacers

    • The Bulls average 108.8 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 106.8 the Pacers give up.
    • Chicago is 9-1 when scoring more than 106.8 points.
    • When Indiana gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 5-5.
    • The Pacers' 107.2 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 103.6 the Bulls give up to opponents.
    • Indiana is 5-5 when it scores more than 103.6 points.
    • Chicago has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
    • This season, the Bulls have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.
    • Chicago has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
    • The Pacers have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
    • Indiana has compiled a 6-7 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.2% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
    • Chicago's leading rebounder is Zach LaVine averaging 5.6 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 4.6 assists per game.
    • Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Derrick Jones Jr. leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Malcolm Brogdon collects 21.2 points and adds 6.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Domantas Sabonis' stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 17.8 points and 3.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
    • Justin Holiday is dependable from three-point range and leads the Pacers with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Sabonis (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (3.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Clippers

    W 100-90

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Lakers

    W 121-103

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 112-107

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nuggets

    W 114-108

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Knicks

    W 109-103

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    76ers

    W 118-113

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Knicks

    L 92-84

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Pistons

    L 97-89

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Hornets

    L 121-118

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Pelicans

    W 111-94

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

