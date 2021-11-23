How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (7-11) will try to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Chicago Bulls (12-5) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pacers
- The Bulls average 108.8 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 106.8 the Pacers give up.
- Chicago is 9-1 when scoring more than 106.8 points.
- When Indiana gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 5-5.
- The Pacers' 107.2 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 103.6 the Bulls give up to opponents.
- Indiana is 5-5 when it scores more than 103.6 points.
- Chicago has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
- This season, the Bulls have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.
- Chicago has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Pacers have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
- Indiana has compiled a 6-7 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.2% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
- Chicago's leading rebounder is Zach LaVine averaging 5.6 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 4.6 assists per game.
- Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Derrick Jones Jr. leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Malcolm Brogdon collects 21.2 points and adds 6.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Domantas Sabonis' stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 17.8 points and 3.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
- Justin Holiday is dependable from three-point range and leads the Pacers with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Sabonis (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (3.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Clippers
W 100-90
Away
11/15/2021
Lakers
W 121-103
Away
11/17/2021
Trail Blazers
L 112-107
Away
11/19/2021
Nuggets
W 114-108
Away
11/21/2021
Knicks
W 109-103
Home
11/22/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/24/2021
Rockets
-
Away
11/26/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/27/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/29/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/2/2021
Knicks
-
Away
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
76ers
W 118-113
Home
11/15/2021
Knicks
L 92-84
Away
11/17/2021
Pistons
L 97-89
Away
11/19/2021
Hornets
L 121-118
Away
11/20/2021
Pelicans
W 111-94
Home
11/22/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/24/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/26/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/28/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/29/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/1/2021
Hawks
-
Home