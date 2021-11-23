Nov 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) rebounds the ball over New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (7-11) will try to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Chicago Bulls (12-5) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at United Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Pacers

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pacers

The Bulls average 108.8 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 106.8 the Pacers give up.

Chicago is 9-1 when scoring more than 106.8 points.

When Indiana gives up fewer than 108.8 points, it is 5-5.

The Pacers' 107.2 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 103.6 the Bulls give up to opponents.

Indiana is 5-5 when it scores more than 103.6 points.

Chicago has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.

This season, the Bulls have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.

Chicago has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Pacers have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.

Indiana has compiled a 6-7 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.2% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Chicago's leading rebounder is Zach LaVine averaging 5.6 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 4.6 assists per game.

Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Derrick Jones Jr. leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Malcolm Brogdon collects 21.2 points and adds 6.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards for those statistics.

Domantas Sabonis' stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 17.8 points and 3.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.

Justin Holiday is dependable from three-point range and leads the Pacers with 2.3 made threes per game.

Sabonis (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (3.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Clippers W 100-90 Away 11/15/2021 Lakers W 121-103 Away 11/17/2021 Trail Blazers L 112-107 Away 11/19/2021 Nuggets W 114-108 Away 11/21/2021 Knicks W 109-103 Home 11/22/2021 Pacers - Home 11/24/2021 Rockets - Away 11/26/2021 Magic - Away 11/27/2021 Heat - Home 11/29/2021 Hornets - Home 12/2/2021 Knicks - Away

Pacers Upcoming Schedule