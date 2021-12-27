Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) guard Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) guard Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (14-19) will visit the Chicago Bulls (19-10) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Pacers

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pacers

    • The Bulls score only 2.3 more points per game (109.3) than the Pacers give up (107.0).
    • When Chicago totals more than 107.0 points, it is 15-1.
    • When Indiana allows fewer than 109.3 points, it is 10-7.
    • The Pacers' 107.9 points per game are only 1.6 more points than the 106.3 the Bulls give up.
    • Indiana has put together an 11-6 record in games it scores more than 106.3 points.
    • Chicago is 11-3 when it allows fewer than 107.9 points.
    • The Bulls are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Pacers allow to opponents.
    • In games Chicago shoots better than 45.8% from the field, it is 11-3 overall.
    • The Pacers' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bulls have given up to their opponents (45.4%).
    • Indiana is 10-8 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
    • Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 10.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.
    • Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Ball leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon averages enough points (19.0 per game) and assists (6.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Domantas Sabonis grabs 11.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.1 points per game and adds 4.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
    • Justin Holiday is the most prolific from deep for the Pacers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Sabonis (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Nuggets

    W 109-97

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 115-92

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Heat

    L 118-92

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Lakers

    W 115-110

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Rockets

    W 133-118

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Magic

    -

    Home

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/13/2021

    Warriors

    L 102-100

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Bucks

    L 114-99

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Pistons

    W 122-113

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Heat

    L 125-96

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Rockets

    W 118-106

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Nets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17401815
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Clippers

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) guard Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) guard Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17346368
    NFL

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Cowboys

    42 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Bulls

    1 hour ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic forward Freddie Gillespie (44) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) has his shot blocked by Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) blocks a shot by Sacramento Kings center Tristan Thompson (13) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy