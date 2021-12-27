Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Dec 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) guard Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (14-19) will visit the Chicago Bulls (19-10) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Pacers

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pacers

The Bulls score only 2.3 more points per game (109.3) than the Pacers give up (107.0).

When Chicago totals more than 107.0 points, it is 15-1.

When Indiana allows fewer than 109.3 points, it is 10-7.

The Pacers' 107.9 points per game are only 1.6 more points than the 106.3 the Bulls give up.

Indiana has put together an 11-6 record in games it scores more than 106.3 points.

Chicago is 11-3 when it allows fewer than 107.9 points.

The Bulls are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Pacers allow to opponents.

In games Chicago shoots better than 45.8% from the field, it is 11-3 overall.

The Pacers' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bulls have given up to their opponents (45.4%).

Indiana is 10-8 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 10.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.

Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Ball leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon averages enough points (19.0 per game) and assists (6.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Domantas Sabonis grabs 11.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.1 points per game and adds 4.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.

Justin Holiday is the most prolific from deep for the Pacers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Sabonis (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Nuggets W 109-97 Home 12/8/2021 Cavaliers L 115-92 Away 12/11/2021 Heat L 118-92 Away 12/19/2021 Lakers W 115-110 Home 12/20/2021 Rockets W 133-118 Home 12/26/2021 Pacers - Home 12/27/2021 Hawks - Away 12/29/2021 Hawks - Home 12/31/2021 Pacers - Away 1/1/2022 Wizards - Away 1/3/2022 Magic - Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule