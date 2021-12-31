Dec 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is greeted at the bench after dunking on the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (22-10) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (14-21) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Pacers

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -4.5 221.5 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Bulls

The Bulls score 110.8 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 107.4 the Pacers give up.

Chicago is 18-1 when scoring more than 107.4 points.

When Indiana allows fewer than 110.8 points, it is 11-8.

The Pacers put up an average of 107.8 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 106.9 the Bulls allow to opponents.

Indiana is 11-7 when it scores more than 106.9 points.

Chicago's record is 12-3 when it allows fewer than 107.8 points.

The Pacers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.

The Bulls average 8.9 offensive boards per game, 1.7 rebounds fewer than the Pacers.

The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank ninth.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.8 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 11.2 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, averaging 5.0 assists in each contest.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

