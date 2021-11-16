Nov 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) and DeMar DeRozan (11) defend Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. The Bulls wins 100-90. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the league's best scorers square off when DeMar DeRozan (sixth, 26.1 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (9-4) visit Anthony Davis (12th, 24.5) and the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Lakers

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Staples Center

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Lakers

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -2 215.5 points

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Bulls

The Bulls average just 4.3 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Lakers give up (111.9).

When Chicago totals more than 111.9 points, it is 4-0.

When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 107.6 points, it is 3-3.

The Lakers score 7.6 more points per game (110.3) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (102.7).

Los Angeles is 7-4 when it scores more than 102.7 points.

Chicago is 7-2 when it allows fewer than 110.3 points.

The Bulls are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at ninth.

The Bulls average 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.2 rebounds less than the Lakers.

The Bulls are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 17th.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic leads the Bulls in rebounds and assists. Vucevic averages 13.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

DeRozan leads Chicago in scoring, averaging 26.1 per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Lonzo Ball, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch