Publish date:
How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the league's best scorers square off when DeMar DeRozan (sixth, 26.1 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (9-4) visit Anthony Davis (12th, 24.5) and the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Bulls vs. Lakers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bulls
-2
215.5 points
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Bulls
- The Bulls average just 4.3 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Lakers give up (111.9).
- When Chicago totals more than 111.9 points, it is 4-0.
- When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 107.6 points, it is 3-3.
- The Lakers score 7.6 more points per game (110.3) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (102.7).
- Los Angeles is 7-4 when it scores more than 102.7 points.
- Chicago is 7-2 when it allows fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Bulls are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at ninth.
- The Bulls average 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.2 rebounds less than the Lakers.
- The Bulls are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 17th.
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic leads the Bulls in rebounds and assists. Vucevic averages 13.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.
- DeRozan leads Chicago in scoring, averaging 26.1 per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
- The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Lonzo Ball, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Davis with 24.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook dishes out more assists than any other Los Angeles teammate with 8.4 per game. He also averages 19.0 points and grabs 8.9 rebounds per game.
- Carmelo Anthony is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Lakers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Davis with 2.2 per game.
How To Watch
November
15
2021
Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)