    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) and DeMar DeRozan (11) defend Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. The Bulls wins 100-90. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

    Two of the league's best scorers square off when DeMar DeRozan (sixth, 26.1 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (9-4) visit Anthony Davis (12th, 24.5) and the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Lakers

    Betting Information for Bulls vs. Lakers

    Bulls vs Lakers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bulls

    -2

    215.5 points

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Bulls

    • The Bulls average just 4.3 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Lakers give up (111.9).
    • When Chicago totals more than 111.9 points, it is 4-0.
    • When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 107.6 points, it is 3-3.
    • The Lakers score 7.6 more points per game (110.3) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (102.7).
    • Los Angeles is 7-4 when it scores more than 102.7 points.
    • Chicago is 7-2 when it allows fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Bulls are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at ninth.
    • The Bulls average 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.2 rebounds less than the Lakers.
    • The Bulls are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 17th.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • Nikola Vucevic leads the Bulls in rebounds and assists. Vucevic averages 13.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.
    • DeRozan leads Chicago in scoring, averaging 26.1 per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
    • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Lonzo Ball, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
    • Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The Lakers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Davis with 24.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
    • Russell Westbrook dishes out more assists than any other Los Angeles teammate with 8.4 per game. He also averages 19.0 points and grabs 8.9 rebounds per game.
    • Carmelo Anthony is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Lakers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
    • Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Davis with 2.2 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
