Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the league's best scorers take the court when DeMar DeRozan (fifth, 26.4 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (17-10) host Anthony Davis (13th, 23.3) and the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Lakers
- The Bulls score just 2.9 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Lakers allow (111.2).
- Chicago has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 111.2 points.
- When Los Angeles allows fewer than 108.3 points, it is 9-5.
- The Lakers' 110.5 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 105.7 the Bulls allow.
- Los Angeles has put together a 15-5 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.
- Chicago is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Bulls are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Lakers allow to opponents.
- Chicago is 11-4 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Lakers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 44.8% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
- Los Angeles has put together a 13-7 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.8% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeRozan, who averages 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.
- Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 10.5 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.
- The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
- Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Ball leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis sits on top of the Lakers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
- Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.3 per game. He also averages 19.4 points per game and tacks on 7.7 rebounds per game.
- Carmelo Anthony is consistent from distance and leads the Lakers with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is Davis with 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Knicks
W 119-115
Away
12/4/2021
Nets
W 111-107
Away
12/6/2021
Nuggets
W 109-97
Home
12/8/2021
Cavaliers
L 115-92
Away
12/11/2021
Heat
L 118-92
Away
12/19/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/20/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/22/2021
Raptors
-
Home
12/26/2021
Pacers
-
Home
12/27/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/29/2021
Hawks
-
Home
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
Grizzlies
L 108-95
Away
12/10/2021
Thunder
W 116-95
Away
12/12/2021
Magic
W 106-94
Home
12/15/2021
Mavericks
W 107-104
Away
12/17/2021
Timberwolves
L 110-92
Away
12/19/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/21/2021
Suns
-
Home
12/23/2021
Spurs
-
Home
12/25/2021
Nets
-
Home
12/28/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/29/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away