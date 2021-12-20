Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

    Two of the league's best scorers take the court when DeMar DeRozan (fifth, 26.4 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (17-10) host Anthony Davis (13th, 23.3) and the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Lakers

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Lakers

    • The Bulls score just 2.9 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Lakers allow (111.2).
    • Chicago has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 111.2 points.
    • When Los Angeles allows fewer than 108.3 points, it is 9-5.
    • The Lakers' 110.5 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 105.7 the Bulls allow.
    • Los Angeles has put together a 15-5 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.
    • Chicago is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.
    • The Bulls are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Lakers allow to opponents.
    • Chicago is 11-4 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
    • The Lakers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 44.8% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
    • Los Angeles has put together a 13-7 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.8% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeRozan, who averages 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.
    • Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 10.5 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.
    • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
    • Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Ball leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Davis sits on top of the Lakers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
    • Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.3 per game. He also averages 19.4 points per game and tacks on 7.7 rebounds per game.
    • Carmelo Anthony is consistent from distance and leads the Lakers with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is Davis with 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Knicks

    W 119-115

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nets

    W 111-107

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Nuggets

    W 109-97

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 115-92

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Heat

    L 118-92

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/9/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 108-95

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Thunder

    W 116-95

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Magic

    W 106-94

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Mavericks

    W 107-104

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 110-92

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 12, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J.,USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a 1st half touchdown against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    40 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on at the line in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    40 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates with Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) after scoring a goal during the first period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) hugs Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) after a game at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 125-116. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (3) talks with Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (left) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy