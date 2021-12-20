Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the league's best scorers take the court when DeMar DeRozan (fifth, 26.4 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (17-10) host Anthony Davis (13th, 23.3) and the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Lakers

The Bulls score just 2.9 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Lakers allow (111.2).

Chicago has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 111.2 points.

When Los Angeles allows fewer than 108.3 points, it is 9-5.

The Lakers' 110.5 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 105.7 the Bulls allow.

Los Angeles has put together a 15-5 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.

Chicago is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.

The Bulls are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Lakers allow to opponents.

Chicago is 11-4 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Lakers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 44.8% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

Los Angeles has put together a 13-7 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.8% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeRozan, who averages 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 10.5 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Ball leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis sits on top of the Lakers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.3 per game. He also averages 19.4 points per game and tacks on 7.7 rebounds per game.

Carmelo Anthony is consistent from distance and leads the Lakers with 2.4 made threes per game.

Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is Davis with 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/2/2021 Knicks W 119-115 Away 12/4/2021 Nets W 111-107 Away 12/6/2021 Nuggets W 109-97 Home 12/8/2021 Cavaliers L 115-92 Away 12/11/2021 Heat L 118-92 Away 12/19/2021 Lakers - Home 12/20/2021 Rockets - Home 12/22/2021 Raptors - Home 12/26/2021 Pacers - Home 12/27/2021 Hawks - Away 12/29/2021 Hawks - Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule