Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (39-21) are up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (41-20) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at United Center. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Grizzlies

  • The 113.8 points per game the Grizzlies score are only 3.5 more points than the Bulls give up (110.3).
  • When Memphis scores more than 110.3 points, it is 32-6.
  • When Chicago allows fewer than 113.8 points, it is 26-7.
  • The Bulls average just 3.5 more points per game (112.6) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (109.1).
  • Chicago has put together a 30-6 record in games it scores more than 109.1 points.
  • Memphis' record is 32-6 when it gives up fewer than 112.6 points.
  • The Grizzlies make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • Memphis is 28-1 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Bulls have shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
  • This season, Chicago has a 28-10 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Morant, who scores 26.7 points per game along with 6.8 assists.
  • Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.6 boards per game in addition to his 7.0 PPG average.
  • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The Bulls' DeRozan puts up enough points (28.3 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 18.1 points and adds 3.6 assists per game.
  • Zach LaVine hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
  • Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) lead Chicago defensively.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Pistons

W 132-107

Away

2/12/2022

Hornets

W 125-118

Away

2/15/2022

Pelicans

W 121-109

Away

2/16/2022

Trail Blazers

L 123-119

Home

2/24/2022

Timberwolves

L 119-114

Away

2/26/2022

Bulls

-

Away

2/28/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/3/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/5/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/6/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/8/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Timberwolves

W 134-122

Home

2/12/2022

Thunder

W 106-101

Home

2/14/2022

Spurs

W 120-109

Home

2/16/2022

Kings

W 125-118

Home

2/24/2022

Hawks

W 112-108

Home

2/26/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

2/28/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/3/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/4/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/7/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/9/2022

Pistons

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

