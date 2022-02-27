Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Feb 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (39-21) are up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (41-20) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at United Center. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Grizzlies

The 113.8 points per game the Grizzlies score are only 3.5 more points than the Bulls give up (110.3).

When Memphis scores more than 110.3 points, it is 32-6.

When Chicago allows fewer than 113.8 points, it is 26-7.

The Bulls average just 3.5 more points per game (112.6) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (109.1).

Chicago has put together a 30-6 record in games it scores more than 109.1 points.

Memphis' record is 32-6 when it gives up fewer than 112.6 points.

The Grizzlies make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Memphis is 28-1 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Bulls have shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

This season, Chicago has a 28-10 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Morant, who scores 26.7 points per game along with 6.8 assists.

Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.6 boards per game in addition to his 7.0 PPG average.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls' DeRozan puts up enough points (28.3 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 18.1 points and adds 3.6 assists per game.

Zach LaVine hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.

Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) lead Chicago defensively.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/10/2022 Pistons W 132-107 Away 2/12/2022 Hornets W 125-118 Away 2/15/2022 Pelicans W 121-109 Away 2/16/2022 Trail Blazers L 123-119 Home 2/24/2022 Timberwolves L 119-114 Away 2/26/2022 Bulls - Away 2/28/2022 Spurs - Home 3/3/2022 Celtics - Away 3/5/2022 Magic - Home 3/6/2022 Rockets - Away 3/8/2022 Pelicans - Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule