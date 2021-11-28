How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (13-7) play the Miami Heat (12-7) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at United Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Heat
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Heat
- The Heat average 5.0 more points per game (108.8) than the Bulls allow (103.8).
- Miami is 10-2 when scoring more than 103.8 points.
- Chicago has an 11-2 record when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.
- The Bulls score 5.8 more points per game (108.2) than the Heat give up (102.4).
- Chicago has put together a 10-4 record in games it scores more than 102.4 points.
- Miami's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 108.2 points.
- The Heat are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Miami is 11-3 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Bulls' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (43.1%).
- This season, Chicago has a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- The Heat scoring leader is Jimmy Butler, who averages 23.9 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
- Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 10.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- The Miami steals leader is Butler, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Caleb Martin, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- LaVine is the top scorer for the Bulls with 25.8 points per game. He also adds 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to his stats.
- Chicago's leader in rebounds is DeMar DeRozan with 5.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 4.6 per game.
- Ball is consistent from distance and leads the Bulls with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Alex Caruso (2.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Ball (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Pelicans
W 113-98
Home
11/18/2021
Wizards
W 112-97
Home
11/20/2021
Wizards
L 103-100
Away
11/23/2021
Pistons
W 100-92
Away
11/24/2021
Timberwolves
L 113-101
Away
11/27/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/29/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/1/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/3/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/4/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/6/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Nuggets
W 114-108
Away
11/21/2021
Knicks
W 109-103
Home
11/22/2021
Pacers
L 109-77
Home
11/24/2021
Rockets
L 118-113
Away
11/26/2021
Magic
W 123-88
Away
11/27/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/29/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/2/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/4/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/6/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/8/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away