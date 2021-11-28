Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) shoots the ball over Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (13-7) play the Miami Heat (12-7) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at United Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Heat

The Heat average 5.0 more points per game (108.8) than the Bulls allow (103.8).

Miami is 10-2 when scoring more than 103.8 points.

Chicago has an 11-2 record when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.

The Bulls score 5.8 more points per game (108.2) than the Heat give up (102.4).

Chicago has put together a 10-4 record in games it scores more than 102.4 points.

Miami's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 108.2 points.

The Heat are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Miami is 11-3 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Bulls' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (43.1%).

This season, Chicago has a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Jimmy Butler, who averages 23.9 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 10.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

The Miami steals leader is Butler, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Caleb Martin, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

LaVine is the top scorer for the Bulls with 25.8 points per game. He also adds 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to his stats.

Chicago's leader in rebounds is DeMar DeRozan with 5.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 4.6 per game.

Ball is consistent from distance and leads the Bulls with 3.0 made threes per game.

Alex Caruso (2.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Ball (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Pelicans W 113-98 Home 11/18/2021 Wizards W 112-97 Home 11/20/2021 Wizards L 103-100 Away 11/23/2021 Pistons W 100-92 Away 11/24/2021 Timberwolves L 113-101 Away 11/27/2021 Bulls - Away 11/29/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/1/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/3/2021 Pacers - Away 12/4/2021 Bucks - Away 12/6/2021 Grizzlies - Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule