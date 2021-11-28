Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) shoots the ball over Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

    Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (13-7) play the Miami Heat (12-7) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at United Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Heat

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Heat

    • The Heat average 5.0 more points per game (108.8) than the Bulls allow (103.8).
    • Miami is 10-2 when scoring more than 103.8 points.
    • Chicago has an 11-2 record when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.
    • The Bulls score 5.8 more points per game (108.2) than the Heat give up (102.4).
    • Chicago has put together a 10-4 record in games it scores more than 102.4 points.
    • Miami's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 108.2 points.
    • The Heat are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Bulls allow to opponents.
    • Miami is 11-3 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
    • The Bulls' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (43.1%).
    • This season, Chicago has a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • The Heat scoring leader is Jimmy Butler, who averages 23.9 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
    • Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 10.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.
    • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • The Miami steals leader is Butler, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Caleb Martin, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • LaVine is the top scorer for the Bulls with 25.8 points per game. He also adds 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to his stats.
    • Chicago's leader in rebounds is DeMar DeRozan with 5.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 4.6 per game.
    • Ball is consistent from distance and leads the Bulls with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Alex Caruso (2.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Ball (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Pelicans

    W 113-98

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Wizards

    W 112-97

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Wizards

    L 103-100

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Pistons

    W 100-92

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 113-101

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Nuggets

    W 114-108

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Knicks

    W 109-103

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Pacers

    L 109-77

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Rockets

    L 118-113

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Magic

    W 123-88

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

