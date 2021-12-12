Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (17-9) face the Miami Heat (15-11) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -1 209 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Bulls

The Bulls put up just 4.4 more points per game (108.9) than the Heat give up (104.5).

When Chicago totals more than 104.5 points, it is 14-3.

Miami is 13-4 when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.

The Heat average only 2.0 more points per game (107.2) than the Bulls give up to opponents (105.2).

Miami has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 105.2 points.

Chicago is 11-3 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.

The Heat are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 26th.

The Bulls average 9.1 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Heat.

The Heat are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 26th.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.4 per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, averaging 5.0 assists in each contest.

Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch