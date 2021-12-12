Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (17-9) face the Miami Heat (15-11) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Heat

    Betting Information for Bulls vs. Heat

    Bulls vs Heat Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bulls

    -1

    209 points

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Bulls

    • The Bulls put up just 4.4 more points per game (108.9) than the Heat give up (104.5).
    • When Chicago totals more than 104.5 points, it is 14-3.
    • Miami is 13-4 when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.
    • The Heat average only 2.0 more points per game (107.2) than the Bulls give up to opponents (105.2).
    • Miami has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 105.2 points.
    • Chicago is 11-3 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.
    • The Heat are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 26th.
    • The Bulls average 9.1 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Heat.
    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The Bulls scoring leader is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.4 per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
    • Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, grabbing 10.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, averaging 5.0 assists in each contest.
    • Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 20.8 points per game. He also tacks on 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to his stats.
    • Miami's leader in rebounds is Dewayne Dedmon with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.8 per game.
    • Duncan Robinson is consistent from deep and leads the Heat with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Lowry (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Miami while Caleb Martin (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

