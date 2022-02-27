Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat (39-21) will look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Chicago Bulls (39-21). The squads meet Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Heat
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Arena: FTX Arena
Key Stats for Heat vs. Bulls
- The 109.0 points per game the Heat score are the same as the Bulls give up.
- Miami is 29-4 when scoring more than 110.3 points.
- Chicago is 21-4 when giving up fewer than 109.0 points.
- The Bulls' 112.6 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 104.4 the Heat give up.
- When it scores more than 104.4 points, Chicago is 35-11.
- Miami's record is 36-12 when it gives up fewer than 112.6 points.
- The Heat are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 26th.
- The Heat average 10.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 1.8 rebounds per contest.
- The Heat are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.
Heat Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
- Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.7 assists in each contest.
- The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan's points (27.8 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.
- Nikola Vucevic grabs 11.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.7 points per game and adds 3.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.
- Zach LaVine is the most prolific from distance for the Bulls, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) lead Chicago defensively.
How To Watch
