Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat (39-21) will look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Chicago Bulls (39-21). The squads meet Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Heat

Key Stats for Heat vs. Bulls

  • The 109.0 points per game the Heat score are the same as the Bulls give up.
  • Miami is 29-4 when scoring more than 110.3 points.
  • Chicago is 21-4 when giving up fewer than 109.0 points.
  • The Bulls' 112.6 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 104.4 the Heat give up.
  • When it scores more than 104.4 points, Chicago is 35-11.
  • Miami's record is 36-12 when it gives up fewer than 112.6 points.
  • The Heat are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 26th.
  • The Heat average 10.7 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 1.8 rebounds per contest.
  • The Heat are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.

Heat Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
  • Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.7 assists in each contest.
  • The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
  • Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeMar DeRozan's points (27.8 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.
  • Nikola Vucevic grabs 11.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.7 points per game and adds 3.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.
  • Zach LaVine is the most prolific from distance for the Bulls, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
  • Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) lead Chicago defensively.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88), left wing Taylor Hall (71), and defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) looks for a pass as Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill (4) and Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (34) defend during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
USATSI_17463590
College Basketball

How to Watch Long Beach State at UC Irvine

By Frank Urbina
3 hours ago
Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach guard Joel Murray (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UC Irvine vs. Long Beach State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 hours ago
Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach guard Joel Murray (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Long Beach State vs. UC Irvine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy