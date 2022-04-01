Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 28, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the third quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (44-32) will attempt to build on a three-game home win streak when they take on the Miami Heat (49-28) on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Heat

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Heat

  • The 111.4 points per game the Bulls put up are 6.3 more points than the Heat give up (105.1).
  • Chicago has a 39-15 record when putting up more than 105.1 points.
  • When Miami gives up fewer than 111.4 points, it is 43-14.
  • The Heat average only 1.6 fewer points per game (109.3) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (110.9).
  • Miami is 35-5 when it scores more than 110.9 points.
  • Chicago is 28-6 when it gives up fewer than 109.3 points.
  • The Bulls make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • Chicago is 35-16 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Heat are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 47.0% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
  • Miami is 34-5 when it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The Bulls leader in points and assists is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 27.3 points per game to go with 4.9 assists.
  • Chicago's best rebounder is Nikola Vucevic, who averages 11.0 boards per game in addition to his 17.8 PPG average.
  • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
  • Vucevic is a standout on the defensive end for Chicago, leading the team in steals with 1.0 per game and blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 20.6 points per game. He also grabs 4.9 rebounds and dishes out 3.9 assists per game.
  • Dewayne Dedmon puts up a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 points and 0.7 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry has the top spot for assists with 7.5 per game, adding 13.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per outing.
  • Duncan Robinson makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
  • Miami's leader in steals is Lowry with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dedmon with 0.6 per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/24/2022

Pelicans

L 126-109

Away

3/26/2022

Cavaliers

W 98-94

Away

3/28/2022

Knicks

L 109-104

Away

3/29/2022

Wizards

W 107-94

Away

3/31/2022

Clippers

W 135-130

Home

4/2/2022

Heat

-

Home

4/5/2022

Bucks

-

Home

4/6/2022

Celtics

-

Home

4/8/2022

Hornets

-

Home

4/10/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/23/2022

Warriors

L 118-104

Home

3/25/2022

Knicks

L 111-103

Home

3/26/2022

Nets

L 110-95

Home

3/28/2022

Kings

W 123-100

Home

3/30/2022

Celtics

W 106-98

Away

4/2/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/3/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/5/2022

Hornets

-

Home

4/8/2022

Hawks

-

Home

4/10/2022

Magic

-

Away

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
