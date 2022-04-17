Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 next to come. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Bulls

  • The Bucks record 115.5 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 112.0 the Bulls allow.
  • When Milwaukee totals more than 112.0 points, it is 43-7.
  • Chicago has a 35-14 record when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.
  • The Bulls put up an average of 111.6 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 112.1 the Bucks allow.
  • Chicago is 29-6 when it scores more than 112.1 points.
  • Milwaukee has a 32-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.6 points.
  • The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.
  • The Bucks average 10.2 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Bulls by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
  • The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 15th.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 29.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
  • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 18.3 PPG scoring average.
  • Khris Middleton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeMar DeRozan racks up 27.9 points and adds 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 17.6 points and tacks on 3.2 assists per game.
  • Zach LaVine is the top shooter from deep for the Bulls, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
  • Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) lead Chicago on defense.

Bucks vs. Bulls Stats and Ranks

Bucks RankBucks StatBulls StatBulls Rank

11th

46.8

Field Goal %

48.0

3rd

11th

45.6

Field Goal % Allowed

47.4

26th

18th

1960

Assists

1958

19th

12th

1045

Turnovers

994

5th

13th

623

Steals

585

23rd

27th

326

Blocks

336

25th

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
