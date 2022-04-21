Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

Apr 17, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the first quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Chicago Bulls. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Bulls

The Bucks score just 3.5 more points per game (115.5) than the Bulls allow (112.0).

When Milwaukee scores more than 112.0 points, it is 43-7.

Chicago has a 35-14 record when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.

The Bulls score only 0.5 fewer points per game (111.6) than the Bucks allow (112.1).

Chicago has put together a 29-6 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.

Milwaukee's record is 32-6 when it allows fewer than 111.6 points.

The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.

The Bucks average 10.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 1.5 rebounds per contest.

The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 15th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.9 points and grabs 11.6 boards per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 18.3 PPG scoring average.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan scores 27.9 points and adds 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards in those statistics.

Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 17.6 points and adds 3.2 assists per game.

Zach LaVine is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bulls, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) lead Chicago defensively.

Bucks vs. Bulls Stats and Ranks