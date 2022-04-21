Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Chicago Bulls. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Bulls
- The Bucks score just 3.5 more points per game (115.5) than the Bulls allow (112.0).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 112.0 points, it is 43-7.
- Chicago has a 35-14 record when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.
- The Bulls score only 0.5 fewer points per game (111.6) than the Bucks allow (112.1).
- Chicago has put together a 29-6 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.
- Milwaukee's record is 32-6 when it allows fewer than 111.6 points.
- The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.
- The Bucks average 10.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
- The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 15th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.9 points and grabs 11.6 boards per game.
- Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.8 assists per game to go with his 18.3 PPG scoring average.
- Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan scores 27.9 points and adds 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 17.6 points and adds 3.2 assists per game.
- Zach LaVine is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bulls, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) lead Chicago defensively.
Bucks vs. Bulls Stats and Ranks
|Bucks Rank
|Bucks Stat
|Bulls Stat
|Bulls Rank
11th
46.8
Field Goal %
48.0
3rd
11th
45.6
Field Goal % Allowed
47.4
26th
18th
1960
Assists
1958
19th
12th
1045
Turnovers
994
5th
13th
623
Steals
585
23rd
27th
326
Blocks
336
25th
How To Watch
