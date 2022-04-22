Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Chicago Bulls. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: United Center

United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Bucks

The 115.5 points per game the Bucks record are just 3.5 more points than the Bulls give up (112.0).

When Milwaukee totals more than 112.0 points, it is 43-7.

Chicago is 35-14 when giving up fewer than 115.5 points.

The Bulls' 111.6 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 112.1 the Bucks allow.

When it scores more than 112.1 points, Chicago is 29-6.

Milwaukee has a 32-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.6 points.

The Bucks make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Milwaukee is 31-2 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Bulls have shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Chicago has compiled a 34-16 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.6% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 29.9 points and 11.6 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.8 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls' DeMar DeRozan averages enough points (27.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 17.6 points and adds 3.2 assists per game.

Zach LaVine is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bulls, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) pace Chicago on defense.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Celtics W 127-121 Home 4/8/2022 Pistons W 131-101 Away 4/10/2022 Cavaliers L 133-115 Away 4/17/2022 Bulls W 93-86 Home 4/20/2022 Bulls L 114-110 Home 4/22/2022 Bulls - Away 4/24/2022 Bulls - Away 4/27/2022 Bulls - Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule