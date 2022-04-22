Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Chicago Bulls. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Bucks

  • The 115.5 points per game the Bucks record are just 3.5 more points than the Bulls give up (112.0).
  • When Milwaukee totals more than 112.0 points, it is 43-7.
  • Chicago is 35-14 when giving up fewer than 115.5 points.
  • The Bulls' 111.6 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 112.1 the Bucks allow.
  • When it scores more than 112.1 points, Chicago is 29-6.
  • Milwaukee has a 32-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.6 points.
  • The Bucks make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
  • Milwaukee is 31-2 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Bulls have shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
  • Chicago has compiled a 34-16 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.6% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 29.9 points and 11.6 boards per game.
  • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.8 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.
  • Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The Bulls' DeMar DeRozan averages enough points (27.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 17.6 points and adds 3.2 assists per game.
  • Zach LaVine is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bulls, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
  • Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.0 block per game) pace Chicago on defense.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Celtics

W 127-121

Home

4/8/2022

Pistons

W 131-101

Away

4/10/2022

Cavaliers

L 133-115

Away

4/17/2022

Bulls

W 93-86

Home

4/20/2022

Bulls

L 114-110

Home

4/22/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/24/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/27/2022

Bulls

-

Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/6/2022

Celtics

L 117-94

Home

4/8/2022

Hornets

L 133-117

Home

4/10/2022

Timberwolves

W 124-120

Away

4/17/2022

Bucks

L 93-86

Away

4/20/2022

Bucks

W 114-110

Away

4/22/2022

Bucks

-

Home

4/24/2022

Bucks

-

Home

4/27/2022

Bucks

-

Away

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 seconds ago
USATSI_13190455
Bellator MMA

How to Watch Bellator 278: Velasquez vs. Carmouche

By Kristofer Habbas50 seconds ago
USATSI_10867935
College Softball

How to Watch Washington at Oregon in College Softball

By Adam Childs50 seconds ago
USATSI_13098948
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Softball

By Adam Childs50 seconds ago
imago1008532136h
Liga MX

How to Watch Juárez vs. Mazatlán FC

By Adam Childs15 minutes ago
USATSI_18133263
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Pelicans, Game 3

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_18127942
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Diamondbacks

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy