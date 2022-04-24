Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Chicago Bulls. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Bucks

  • The Bucks put up 115.5 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 112.0 the Bulls allow.
  • Milwaukee has a 43-7 record when scoring more than 112.0 points.
  • Chicago is 35-14 when giving up fewer than 115.5 points.
  • The Bulls put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (111.6) than the Bucks give up (112.1).
  • When it scores more than 112.1 points, Chicago is 29-6.
  • Milwaukee's record is 32-6 when it gives up fewer than 111.6 points.
  • The Bucks are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • Milwaukee has a 31-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Bulls are shooting 48.0% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 45.6% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Chicago has compiled a 34-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 29.9 points and 11.6 boards per game.
  • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.8 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.
  • Khris Middleton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeMar DeRozan racks up 27.9 points and adds 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Nikola Vucevic's stat line of 11.0 rebounds, 17.6 points and 3.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.
  • Zach LaVine is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bulls, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
  • Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.0 block per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Pistons

W 131-101

Away

4/10/2022

Cavaliers

L 133-115

Away

4/17/2022

Bulls

W 93-86

Home

4/20/2022

Bulls

L 114-110

Home

4/22/2022

Bulls

W 111-81

Away

4/24/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/27/2022

Bulls

-

Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Hornets

L 133-117

Home

4/10/2022

Timberwolves

W 124-120

Away

4/17/2022

Bucks

L 93-86

Away

4/20/2022

Bucks

W 114-110

Away

4/22/2022

Bucks

L 111-81

Home

4/24/2022

Bucks

-

Home

4/27/2022

Bucks

-

Away

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18140501
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Twins

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
USATSI_18138983
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
USATSI_18139465
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Astros

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
USATSI_18003158
College Baseball

How to Watch Duke at Georgia Tech in College Basebal

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
USATSI_12628002
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona at Utah in College Softball

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
USATSI_17784313
College Baseball

How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in College Baseball

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
imago1001276529h
College Tennis

How to Watch SEC Men's Championship Tennis: Florida at Kentucky

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) reacts after hitting a first inning double against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy