Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Chicago Bulls. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ABC

Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Bucks

The Bucks put up 115.5 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 112.0 the Bulls allow.

Milwaukee has a 43-7 record when scoring more than 112.0 points.

Chicago is 35-14 when giving up fewer than 115.5 points.

The Bulls put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (111.6) than the Bucks give up (112.1).

When it scores more than 112.1 points, Chicago is 29-6.

Milwaukee's record is 32-6 when it gives up fewer than 111.6 points.

The Bucks are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has a 31-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Bulls are shooting 48.0% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 45.6% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

Chicago has compiled a 34-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 29.9 points and 11.6 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.8 per game while also scoring 18.3 points per contest.

Khris Middleton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan racks up 27.9 points and adds 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards for those statistics.

Nikola Vucevic's stat line of 11.0 rebounds, 17.6 points and 3.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.

Zach LaVine is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bulls, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.0 block per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Pistons W 131-101 Away 4/10/2022 Cavaliers L 133-115 Away 4/17/2022 Bulls W 93-86 Home 4/20/2022 Bulls L 114-110 Home 4/22/2022 Bulls W 111-81 Away 4/24/2022 Bulls - Away 4/27/2022 Bulls - Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule