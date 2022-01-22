Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (28-15) are up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (28-19) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -10.5 227.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Bulls

The Bucks average 112.0 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 108.8 the Bulls allow.

When Milwaukee puts up more than 108.8 points, it is 26-4.

When Chicago gives up fewer than 112.0 points, it is 19-4.

The Bulls average just 3.1 more points per game (111.2) than the Bucks give up to opponents (108.1).

Chicago is 22-3 when it scores more than 108.1 points.

Milwaukee's record is 22-6 when it allows fewer than 111.2 points.

The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 29th.

The Bucks pull down an average of 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Bulls by 1.5 rebounds per contest.

The Bulls are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who puts up 28.6 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dishing out 6.6 assists per game while scoring 18.1 PPG.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch