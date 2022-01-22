Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (28-15) are up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (28-19) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Bucks

Bucks vs Bulls Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bucks

-10.5

227.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Bulls

  • The Bucks average 112.0 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 108.8 the Bulls allow.
  • When Milwaukee puts up more than 108.8 points, it is 26-4.
  • When Chicago gives up fewer than 112.0 points, it is 19-4.
  • The Bulls average just 3.1 more points per game (111.2) than the Bucks give up to opponents (108.1).
  • Chicago is 22-3 when it scores more than 108.1 points.
  • Milwaukee's record is 22-6 when it allows fewer than 111.2 points.
  • The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 29th.
  • The Bucks pull down an average of 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Bulls by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
  • The Bulls are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who puts up 28.6 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dishing out 6.6 assists per game while scoring 18.1 PPG.
  • Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeRozan racks up 25.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulls.
  • Nikola Vucevic puts up a stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 16.3 points and 3.5 assists per game for Chicago to take the top rebound spot on the team. Lonzo Ball has the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 13.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per outing.
  • Ball hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
  • Chicago's leader in steals is Ball with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Vucevic with 1.2 per game.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

