How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (42-29) will look to DeMar DeRozan (sixth in NBA, 27.7 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo (second in league, 29.8) and the Milwaukee Bucks (44-27) on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Bucks

Bucks vs Bulls Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bucks

-8

233.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Bulls

  • The 114.9 points per game the Bucks average are just 3.9 more points than the Bulls give up (111.0).
  • Milwaukee has a 40-6 record when putting up more than 111.0 points.
  • When Chicago allows fewer than 114.9 points, it is 30-12.
  • The Bulls' 112.0 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 111.3 the Bucks allow.
  • Chicago has put together a 28-8 record in games it scores more than 111.3 points.
  • Milwaukee has a 28-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.0 points.
  • The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.
  • The Bucks average 10.3 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 1.6 rebounds per contest.
  • The Bucks are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 29th.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who puts up 29.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.4 points per contest.
  • Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The Bulls' DeRozan racks up enough points (27.7 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 18.0 points and tacks on 3.3 assists per game.
  • Zach LaVine is dependable from deep and leads the Bulls with 2.8 made threes per game.
  • Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.0 block per game.

How To Watch

March
22
2022

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

