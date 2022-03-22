How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (42-29) will look to DeMar DeRozan (sixth in NBA, 27.7 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo (second in league, 29.8) and the Milwaukee Bucks (44-27) on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Bulls vs. Bucks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-8
233.5 points
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Bulls
- The 114.9 points per game the Bucks average are just 3.9 more points than the Bulls give up (111.0).
- Milwaukee has a 40-6 record when putting up more than 111.0 points.
- When Chicago allows fewer than 114.9 points, it is 30-12.
- The Bulls' 112.0 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 111.3 the Bucks allow.
- Chicago has put together a 28-8 record in games it scores more than 111.3 points.
- Milwaukee has a 28-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.0 points.
- The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.
- The Bucks average 10.3 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 1.6 rebounds per contest.
- The Bucks are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 29th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who puts up 29.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.4 points per contest.
- Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls' DeRozan racks up enough points (27.7 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 18.0 points and tacks on 3.3 assists per game.
- Zach LaVine is dependable from deep and leads the Bulls with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.0 block per game.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)