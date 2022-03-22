Mar 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (42-29) will look to DeMar DeRozan (sixth in NBA, 27.7 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo (second in league, 29.8) and the Milwaukee Bucks (44-27) on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -8 233.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Bulls

The 114.9 points per game the Bucks average are just 3.9 more points than the Bulls give up (111.0).

Milwaukee has a 40-6 record when putting up more than 111.0 points.

When Chicago allows fewer than 114.9 points, it is 30-12.

The Bulls' 112.0 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 111.3 the Bucks allow.

Chicago has put together a 28-8 record in games it scores more than 111.3 points.

Milwaukee has a 28-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.0 points.

The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.

The Bucks average 10.3 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 1.6 rebounds per contest.

The Bucks are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 29th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who puts up 29.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.4 points per contest.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch