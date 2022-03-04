Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawksguard Kevin Huerter (3) is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawksguard Kevin Huerter (3) is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the NBA's top scorers square off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 29.3 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (38-25) visit DeMar DeRozan (fourth, 27.7) and the Chicago Bulls (39-23) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Bucks

  • The 113.7 points per game the Bucks average are just 3.2 more points than the Bulls allow (110.5).
  • Milwaukee has a 34-6 record when scoring more than 110.5 points.
  • Chicago has a 26-8 record when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
  • The Bulls average only 2.2 more points per game (112.4) than the Bucks allow (110.2).
  • When it scores more than 110.2 points, Chicago is 30-7.
  • Milwaukee's record is 27-6 when it allows fewer than 112.4 points.
  • The Bucks make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • In games Milwaukee shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 23-2 overall.
  • The Bulls' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • This season, Chicago has a 30-12 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who accumulates 29.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
  • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 18.3 PPG scoring average.
  • Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeRozan racks up 27.7 points and tacks on 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Nikola Vucevic's stat line of 11.4 rebounds, 17.5 points and 3.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.
  • Zach LaVine hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
  • Chicago's leader in steals is DeRozan with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Vucevic with 1.1 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Pacers

W 128-119

Home

2/17/2022

76ers

L 123-120

Home

2/26/2022

Nets

L 126-123

Home

2/28/2022

Hornets

W 130-106

Home

3/2/2022

Heat

W 120-119

Home

3/4/2022

Bulls

-

Away

3/6/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/8/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/9/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/12/2022

Warriors

-

Away

3/14/2022

Jazz

-

Away

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Kings

W 125-118

Home

2/24/2022

Hawks

W 112-108

Home

2/26/2022

Grizzlies

L 116-110

Home

2/28/2022

Heat

L 112-99

Away

3/3/2022

Hawks

L 130-124

Away

3/4/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/7/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/9/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/12/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/14/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/16/2022

Jazz

-

Away

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) react after a play during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) guards him during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball in the third quarter guarded by Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawksguard Kevin Huerter (3) is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy