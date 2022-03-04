How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the NBA's top scorers square off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 29.3 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (38-25) visit DeMar DeRozan (fourth, 27.7) and the Chicago Bulls (39-23) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: United Center
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Bucks
- The 113.7 points per game the Bucks average are just 3.2 more points than the Bulls allow (110.5).
- Milwaukee has a 34-6 record when scoring more than 110.5 points.
- Chicago has a 26-8 record when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.
- The Bulls average only 2.2 more points per game (112.4) than the Bucks allow (110.2).
- When it scores more than 110.2 points, Chicago is 30-7.
- Milwaukee's record is 27-6 when it allows fewer than 112.4 points.
- The Bucks make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- In games Milwaukee shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 23-2 overall.
- The Bulls' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- This season, Chicago has a 30-12 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who accumulates 29.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 18.3 PPG scoring average.
- Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeRozan racks up 27.7 points and tacks on 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Nikola Vucevic's stat line of 11.4 rebounds, 17.5 points and 3.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.
- Zach LaVine hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.
- Chicago's leader in steals is DeRozan with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Vucevic with 1.1 per game.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Pacers
W 128-119
Home
2/17/2022
76ers
L 123-120
Home
2/26/2022
Nets
L 126-123
Home
2/28/2022
Hornets
W 130-106
Home
3/2/2022
Heat
W 120-119
Home
3/4/2022
Bulls
-
Away
3/6/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/8/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/9/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/12/2022
Warriors
-
Away
3/14/2022
Jazz
-
Away
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Kings
W 125-118
Home
2/24/2022
Hawks
W 112-108
Home
2/26/2022
Grizzlies
L 116-110
Home
2/28/2022
Heat
L 112-99
Away
3/3/2022
Hawks
L 130-124
Away
3/4/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/7/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/9/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/12/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
3/14/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/16/2022
Jazz
-
Away