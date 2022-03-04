Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawksguard Kevin Huerter (3) is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the NBA's top scorers square off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 29.3 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (38-25) visit DeMar DeRozan (fourth, 27.7) and the Chicago Bulls (39-23) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Bucks

The 113.7 points per game the Bucks average are just 3.2 more points than the Bulls allow (110.5).

Milwaukee has a 34-6 record when scoring more than 110.5 points.

Chicago has a 26-8 record when allowing fewer than 113.7 points.

The Bulls average only 2.2 more points per game (112.4) than the Bucks allow (110.2).

When it scores more than 110.2 points, Chicago is 30-7.

Milwaukee's record is 27-6 when it allows fewer than 112.4 points.

The Bucks make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 23-2 overall.

The Bulls' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

This season, Chicago has a 30-12 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who accumulates 29.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 18.3 PPG scoring average.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan racks up 27.7 points and tacks on 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Bulls' leaderboards in those statistics.

Nikola Vucevic's stat line of 11.4 rebounds, 17.5 points and 3.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.

Zach LaVine hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulls.

Chicago's leader in steals is DeRozan with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Vucevic with 1.1 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 Pacers W 128-119 Home 2/17/2022 76ers L 123-120 Home 2/26/2022 Nets L 126-123 Home 2/28/2022 Hornets W 130-106 Home 3/2/2022 Heat W 120-119 Home 3/4/2022 Bulls - Away 3/6/2022 Suns - Home 3/8/2022 Thunder - Away 3/9/2022 Hawks - Home 3/12/2022 Warriors - Away 3/14/2022 Jazz - Away

Bulls Upcoming Schedule