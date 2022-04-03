How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (48-29) will look to Giannis Antetokounmpo (third in NBA, 29.6 points per game) when they attempt to knock off DeMar DeRozan (fifth in league, 28.0) and the Chicago Bulls (45-33) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at United Center. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: United Center
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Bucks
- The 111.7 points per game the Bulls record are the same as the Bucks give up.
- Chicago is 29-8 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
- Milwaukee has a 30-6 record when giving up fewer than 111.7 points.
- The Bucks put up an average of 115.0 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 111.4 the Bulls give up to opponents.
- Milwaukee has put together a 44-8 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
- Chicago has a 32-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.0 points.
- This season, the Bulls have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Bucks' opponents have made.
- In games Chicago shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 33-15 overall.
- The Bucks are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 47.1% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
- Milwaukee has compiled a 30-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.1% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Bulls is DeRozan, who scores 28.0 points and distributes 5.0 assists per game.
- Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, pulling down 11.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.0 points a contest.
- Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Antetokounmpo with 29.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday's assist statline paces Milwaukee; he dishes out 6.6 assists per game.
- Khris Middleton is dependable from distance and leads the Bucks with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.4 per game).
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/26/2022
Cavaliers
W 98-94
Away
3/28/2022
Knicks
L 109-104
Away
3/29/2022
Wizards
W 107-94
Away
3/31/2022
Clippers
W 135-130
Home
4/2/2022
Heat
L 127-109
Home
4/5/2022
Bucks
-
Home
4/6/2022
Celtics
-
Home
4/8/2022
Hornets
-
Home
4/10/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/26/2022
Grizzlies
L 127-102
Away
3/29/2022
76ers
W 118-116
Away
3/31/2022
Nets
W 120-119
Away
4/1/2022
Clippers
L 153-119
Home
4/3/2022
Mavericks
L 118-112
Home
4/5/2022
Bulls
-
Away
4/7/2022
Celtics
-
Home
4/8/2022
Pistons
-
Away
4/10/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away