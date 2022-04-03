Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) loses control of the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (48-29) will look to Giannis Antetokounmpo (third in NBA, 29.6 points per game) when they attempt to knock off DeMar DeRozan (fifth in league, 28.0) and the Chicago Bulls (45-33) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at United Center. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Bucks

  • The 111.7 points per game the Bulls record are the same as the Bucks give up.
  • Chicago is 29-8 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
  • Milwaukee has a 30-6 record when giving up fewer than 111.7 points.
  • The Bucks put up an average of 115.0 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 111.4 the Bulls give up to opponents.
  • Milwaukee has put together a 44-8 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
  • Chicago has a 32-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.0 points.
  • This season, the Bulls have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Bucks' opponents have made.
  • In games Chicago shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 33-15 overall.
  • The Bucks are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 47.1% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
  • Milwaukee has compiled a 30-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.1% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Bulls is DeRozan, who scores 28.0 points and distributes 5.0 assists per game.
  • Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, pulling down 11.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 18.0 points a contest.
  • Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The Bucks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Antetokounmpo with 29.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday's assist statline paces Milwaukee; he dishes out 6.6 assists per game.
  • Khris Middleton is dependable from distance and leads the Bucks with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.4 per game).

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/26/2022

Cavaliers

W 98-94

Away

3/28/2022

Knicks

L 109-104

Away

3/29/2022

Wizards

W 107-94

Away

3/31/2022

Clippers

W 135-130

Home

4/2/2022

Heat

L 127-109

Home

4/5/2022

Bucks

-

Home

4/6/2022

Celtics

-

Home

4/8/2022

Hornets

-

Home

4/10/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/26/2022

Grizzlies

L 127-102

Away

3/29/2022

76ers

W 118-116

Away

3/31/2022

Nets

W 120-119

Away

4/1/2022

Clippers

L 153-119

Home

4/3/2022

Mavericks

L 118-112

Home

4/5/2022

Bulls

-

Away

4/7/2022

Celtics

-

Home

4/8/2022

Pistons

-

Away

4/10/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
