Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

The Chicago Bulls (45-36) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-35) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Sunday, April 10, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -7.5 229.5 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Bulls

The Timberwolves score 115.9 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 111.9 the Bulls give up.

Minnesota is 36-13 when scoring more than 111.9 points.

Chicago is 35-14 when allowing fewer than 115.9 points.

The Bulls score an average of 111.5 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 113.2 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Chicago has put together a 26-5 record in games it scores more than 113.2 points.

Minnesota has a 29-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.5 points.

The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.

The Timberwolves average 11.3 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 2.7 rebounds per contest.

The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at fifth.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who accumulates 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.1 per game while also scoring 18.1 points per contest.

The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Malik Beasley, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

Anthony Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

