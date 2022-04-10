Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (45-36) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-35) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Target Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Bulls vs. Timberwolves
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Timberwolves
-7.5
229.5 points
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Bulls
- The Timberwolves score 115.9 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 111.9 the Bulls give up.
- Minnesota is 36-13 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
- Chicago is 35-14 when allowing fewer than 115.9 points.
- The Bulls score an average of 111.5 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 113.2 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Chicago has put together a 26-5 record in games it scores more than 113.2 points.
- Minnesota has a 29-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.
- The Timberwolves average 11.3 offensive boards per game, more than the Bulls by 2.7 rebounds per contest.
- The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at fifth.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who accumulates 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.1 per game while also scoring 18.1 points per contest.
- The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Malik Beasley, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- Anthony Edwards is Minnesota's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Towns leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls' DeMar DeRozan puts up enough points (27.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Nikola Vucevic grabs 11.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.6 points per game and adds 3.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard.
- Zach LaVine is dependable from three-point range and leads the Bulls with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 1.0 block per game.
How To Watch
April
10
2022
Chicago Bulls at Minnesota Timberwolves
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)