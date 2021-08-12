Granted this is summer league, but I think it is fair to ask this question: Is Patrick Williams making a leap this year to put him in the conversation with the other budding all-stars in the game?

The Chicago Bulls grabbed all the headlines in free agency with the acquisitions of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan, but the key to their success this season is on display during Summer League.

Second-year forward Patrick Williams showed flashes last season on a competitive team that fell short of the play-in tournament and is continuing that momentum. In his first game, Williams put up a pedestrian line of 15 points and 12 rebounds, then exploded with 30 points and 7 rebounds. He might have just graduated from Summer League.

For the Bulls, the other player to keep an eye on is second-round pick Ayo Dosunmu (8 PPG 5 RPG 2 SPG). He is a local kid who led the Illinois Illini to 57 wins over three seasons and a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

On the other side of the court, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing just their second game in Summer League. They kicked things off with a win in the final seconds over the Spurs behind second-year forward Jaden McDaniels (18 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists) and rookie McKinley Wright IV (8 points, 4-4 FG and 5 steals).

The Timberwolves left draft night without a pick or young player to add to their exciting, athletic core. Wright offers them a potential rotation guard to grow with Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards.

McDaniels is the real focus for the Timberwolves while in Las Vegas. He has the tools to be a forward/wing in between Towns and Edwards that could unlock their full potential.

Two teams looking to trend in the right direction, after spending years in the NBA doghouse, out of the playoffs and out of relevance. It all starts in Summer League!

