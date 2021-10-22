Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    • October 22, 2021
    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) is defended by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (0-1) play the Chicago Bulls (1-0) at United Center on Friday, October 22, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: United Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pelicans

    • Last year, the 111.0 points per game the Bulls recorded were just 3.9 fewer points than the Pelicans allowed (114.9).
    • Chicago went 20-11 last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.
    • When New Orleans allowed fewer than 111.0 points last season, it went 19-5.
    • The Pelicans' 114.6 points per game last year were only 2.9 more points than the 111.7 the Bulls allowed.
    • When it scored more than 111.7 points last season, New Orleans went 27-17.
    • Chicago's record was 26-15 when it gave up fewer than 114.6 points last season.
    • The Bulls shot 47.7% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Pelicans allowed to opponents.
    • In games Chicago shot higher than 46.9% from the field, it went 21-20 overall.
    • The Pelicans shot 47.7% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 47.3% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.
    • New Orleans went 21-17 when it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • Zach LaVine put up 27.5 points per game last season to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
    • Nikola Vucevic pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, while DeMar DeRozan averaged 6.9 assists per contest.
    • LaVine knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Lonzo Ball and Derrick Jones Jr. were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.5 steals per game and Jones collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Zion Williamson put up 27.0 points per game last season to go with 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
    • Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game, while Devonte' Graham notched 5.4 assists per contest.
    • Graham hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Williamson and Valanciunas were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 0.9 steals per game and Valanciunas collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Pistons

    W 94-88

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    76ers

    L 117-97

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
