Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

The New Orleans Pelicans (0-1) play the Chicago Bulls (1-0) at United Center on Friday, October 22, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021

Friday, October 22, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pelicans

Last year, the 111.0 points per game the Bulls recorded were just 3.9 fewer points than the Pelicans allowed (114.9).

Chicago went 20-11 last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.

When New Orleans allowed fewer than 111.0 points last season, it went 19-5.

The Pelicans' 114.6 points per game last year were only 2.9 more points than the 111.7 the Bulls allowed.

When it scored more than 111.7 points last season, New Orleans went 27-17.

Chicago's record was 26-15 when it gave up fewer than 114.6 points last season.

The Bulls shot 47.7% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Pelicans allowed to opponents.

In games Chicago shot higher than 46.9% from the field, it went 21-20 overall.

The Pelicans shot 47.7% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 47.3% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.

New Orleans went 21-17 when it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

Zach LaVine put up 27.5 points per game last season to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Nikola Vucevic pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, while DeMar DeRozan averaged 6.9 assists per contest.

LaVine knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.

Lonzo Ball and Derrick Jones Jr. were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.5 steals per game and Jones collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Zion Williamson put up 27.0 points per game last season to go with 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game, while Devonte' Graham notched 5.4 assists per contest.

Graham hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Williamson and Valanciunas were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 0.9 steals per game and Valanciunas collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Pistons W 94-88 Away 10/22/2021 Pelicans - Home 10/23/2021 Pistons - Home 10/25/2021 Raptors - Away 10/28/2021 Knicks - Home 10/30/2021 Jazz - Home 11/1/2021 Celtics - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule