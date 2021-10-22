Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (0-1) play the Chicago Bulls (1-0) at United Center on Friday, October 22, 2021. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pelicans
- Last year, the 111.0 points per game the Bulls recorded were just 3.9 fewer points than the Pelicans allowed (114.9).
- Chicago went 20-11 last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.
- When New Orleans allowed fewer than 111.0 points last season, it went 19-5.
- The Pelicans' 114.6 points per game last year were only 2.9 more points than the 111.7 the Bulls allowed.
- When it scored more than 111.7 points last season, New Orleans went 27-17.
- Chicago's record was 26-15 when it gave up fewer than 114.6 points last season.
- The Bulls shot 47.7% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Pelicans allowed to opponents.
- In games Chicago shot higher than 46.9% from the field, it went 21-20 overall.
- The Pelicans shot 47.7% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 47.3% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.
- New Orleans went 21-17 when it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- Zach LaVine put up 27.5 points per game last season to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, while DeMar DeRozan averaged 6.9 assists per contest.
- LaVine knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.
- Lonzo Ball and Derrick Jones Jr. were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.5 steals per game and Jones collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Zion Williamson put up 27.0 points per game last season to go with 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
- Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game, while Devonte' Graham notched 5.4 assists per contest.
- Graham hit an average of 3.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Williamson and Valanciunas were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 0.9 steals per game and Valanciunas collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Pistons
W 94-88
Away
10/22/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
10/23/2021
Pistons
-
Home
10/25/2021
Raptors
-
Away
10/28/2021
Knicks
-
Home
10/30/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/1/2021
Celtics
-
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
76ers
L 117-97
Home
10/22/2021
Bulls
-
Away
10/23/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
10/25/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
10/27/2021
Hawks
-
Home
10/29/2021
Kings
-
Home
10/30/2021
Knicks
-
Home
