Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

Mar 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (42-30) hope to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (30-42) on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Smoothie King Center

Betting Information for Bulls vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -3.5 224 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Bulls

The Pelicans average just 2.7 fewer points per game (108.5) than the Bulls give up (111.2).

New Orleans has an 18-11 record when scoring more than 111.2 points.

Chicago has a 24-4 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.

The Bulls put up just 1.9 more points per game (111.8) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (109.9).

Chicago is 32-10 when it scores more than 109.9 points.

New Orleans' record is 26-13 when it gives up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Pelicans are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 28th.

The Pelicans grab an average of 11.8 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Bulls by 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans leader in points and rebounds is Jonas Valanciunas, who scores 18.1 points and grabs 11.5 boards per game.

Devonte' Graham is New Orleans' best passer, dispensing 4.4 assists per game while scoring 12.3 PPG.

Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch