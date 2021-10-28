Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

Oct 26, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) passes the ball as New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (4-0) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at United Center. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks

Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Thursday, October 28, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Knicks

Last year, the 111.0 points per game the Bulls scored were 6.3 more points than the Knicks allowed (104.7).

Chicago went 29-21 last season when scoring more than 104.7 points.

New York went 35-17 last season when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.

The Knicks put up an average of 107.1 points per game last year, only 4.6 fewer points than the 111.7 the Bulls gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 111.7 points last season, New York went 21-4.

Chicago had a 19-10 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 107.1 points.

Last season, the Bulls had a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Knicks' opponents made.

Chicago had a 28-26 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.9% from the field.

The Knicks' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

New York put together a 25-4 straight up record in games it shot over 47.3% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

Zach LaVine put up 27.5 points per game last season to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Nikola Vucevic pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, while DeMar DeRozan averaged 6.9 assists per contest.

LaVine knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.

Lonzo Ball and Derrick Jones Jr. were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.5 steals per game and Jones collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle scored 24.1 points, pulled down 10.3 rebounds and distributed 6.0 assists per game last season.

Randle knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.

Nerlens Noel racked up 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game last season.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Pistons W 94-88 Away 10/22/2021 Pelicans W 128-112 Home 10/23/2021 Pistons W 97-82 Home 10/25/2021 Raptors W 111-108 Away 10/28/2021 Knicks - Home 10/30/2021 Jazz - Home 11/1/2021 Celtics - Away 11/3/2021 76ers - Away 11/6/2021 76ers - Home 11/8/2021 Nets - Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule