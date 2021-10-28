Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 26, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) passes the ball as New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 26, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) passes the ball as New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (4-0) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at United Center. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Knicks

    • Last year, the 111.0 points per game the Bulls scored were 6.3 more points than the Knicks allowed (104.7).
    • Chicago went 29-21 last season when scoring more than 104.7 points.
    • New York went 35-17 last season when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
    • The Knicks put up an average of 107.1 points per game last year, only 4.6 fewer points than the 111.7 the Bulls gave up to opponents.
    • When it scored more than 111.7 points last season, New York went 21-4.
    • Chicago had a 19-10 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 107.1 points.
    • Last season, the Bulls had a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Knicks' opponents made.
    • Chicago had a 28-26 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.9% from the field.
    • The Knicks' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
    • New York put together a 25-4 straight up record in games it shot over 47.3% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • Zach LaVine put up 27.5 points per game last season to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
    • Nikola Vucevic pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, while DeMar DeRozan averaged 6.9 assists per contest.
    • LaVine knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Lonzo Ball and Derrick Jones Jr. were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.5 steals per game and Jones collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle scored 24.1 points, pulled down 10.3 rebounds and distributed 6.0 assists per game last season.
    • Randle knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Nerlens Noel racked up 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game last season.

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Pistons

    W 94-88

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Pelicans

    W 128-112

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Pistons

    W 97-82

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Raptors

    W 111-108

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Celtics

    W 138-134

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Magic

    W 121-96

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Magic

    L 110-104

    Home

    10/26/2021

    76ers

    W 112-99

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 26, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) passes the ball as New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) walks off the court following Houston's 124-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 26, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) shoots as Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) defends during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) defends in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) try to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks

    34 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Wyoming vs. New Mexico

    34 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) walks off the court following Houston's 124-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz at Rockets

    1 hour ago
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) plunges ahead to convert on fourth down during the second quarter of their game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Solider Field in Chicago. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears, 24-14. Packers18 10
    NFL

    How to Watch Packers vs. Cardinals

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy