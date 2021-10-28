Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (4-0) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at United Center. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Knicks
- Last year, the 111.0 points per game the Bulls scored were 6.3 more points than the Knicks allowed (104.7).
- Chicago went 29-21 last season when scoring more than 104.7 points.
- New York went 35-17 last season when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Knicks put up an average of 107.1 points per game last year, only 4.6 fewer points than the 111.7 the Bulls gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 111.7 points last season, New York went 21-4.
- Chicago had a 19-10 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 107.1 points.
- Last season, the Bulls had a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Knicks' opponents made.
- Chicago had a 28-26 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Knicks' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- New York put together a 25-4 straight up record in games it shot over 47.3% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- Zach LaVine put up 27.5 points per game last season to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, while DeMar DeRozan averaged 6.9 assists per contest.
- LaVine knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.
- Lonzo Ball and Derrick Jones Jr. were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.5 steals per game and Jones collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle scored 24.1 points, pulled down 10.3 rebounds and distributed 6.0 assists per game last season.
- Randle knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
- Nerlens Noel racked up 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game last season.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Pistons
W 94-88
Away
10/22/2021
Pelicans
W 128-112
Home
10/23/2021
Pistons
W 97-82
Home
10/25/2021
Raptors
W 111-108
Away
10/28/2021
Knicks
-
Home
10/30/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/1/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/3/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/6/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/8/2021
Nets
-
Home
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Celtics
W 138-134
Home
10/22/2021
Magic
W 121-96
Away
10/24/2021
Magic
L 110-104
Home
10/26/2021
76ers
W 112-99
Home
10/28/2021
Bulls
-
Away
10/30/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
11/1/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/3/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/5/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/7/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
